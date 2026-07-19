Junior Boks on top of world after beating France in final, says Foote

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South Africa celebrate their victory over France in the World Rugby Junior World Championship final at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi on Saturday

Resilience, depth and an unbreakable bond among the players were the pillars which helped the Junior Boks to secure a 16-5 win over France in the Junior World Championship final in Tbilisi on Saturday, coach Kevin Foote said.

The Boks, who were 6-0 at the halfway mark, had to dig deep before they were able to defend the title they won in Italy in 2025.

A powerful set-piece display, a flawless goal-kicking performance and a determined defensive showing contributed to the Junior Boks’ victory at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium.

Saturday’s win extended the Junior Boks’ unbeaten run to 18 matches, a sequence that began at the 2025 Junior World Championship in Italy.

“It means everything to us and it means everything to South Africa,” Foote said.

“South Africa is a very special place, and we are very lucky to represent our people.

“Right now, we’re just feeling incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

Foote said his team had remained calm under pressure in one of the biggest games of their young careers.

“We knew France were big, physical, and they just kept coming at us,” he said.

“The Junior Boks had to soak up a lot of pressure, but the story of this team has been that they never give up.

“We always felt that if we got our opportunity, we’d take it.

“The starting players had absorbed so much pressure, and the fresh legs brought energy at a crucial time in the game.

“That’s been a strength of this squad all season.”

Captain Siphosethu Mnebelele said it was difficult to put into words what winning another world title meant.

“It feels seriously special to win this final against France,” he said.

“This was a completely different team, different connections and a different journey compared to 2025.

“One thing about this team is that we just keep grinding it out because of the care we have for each other.

“We talk about giving love on defence, giving love on attack, and doing it for the guy next to you and for the people back home in South Africa.

“That’s what drove us throughout the tournament here in Georgia.”

Mnebelele said the squad had remained focused during the lengthy weather delay before the match.

“It was tough waiting because you prepare for a certain kick-off time and then suddenly you have to sit and wait,” he said.

“But this group is very adaptable in the face of challenges.

“We made sure we stayed switched on, kept our energy up and remained focused on the job we had to do.”

Foote’s charges became the first SA U20 side in history to win back-to-back Junior World Championship titles, following in the footsteps of a record-breaking Springbok side that won back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023.

Scorers:

Junior Springboks 16: Try: Markus Muller. Conversion: Yaqeen Ahmed. Penalty goals: Ahmed (3).

France U20 5: Try: Raphael Audebert.

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