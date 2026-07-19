Semifinal loss to Valke was EP’s worst Currie Cup display, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants loose forward Damon Royle on attack during their Currie Cup First Division semifinal against the Valke at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday

It was the Elephants’ worst performance of their six-match Currie Cup First Division campaign when they crashed to a 44-12 semifinal defeat against the Valke in Gqeberha on Saturday, EP coach Allister Coetzee said.

Ahead of the clash at the Madibaz Stadium, hopes had been high that EP would advance to Saturday’s final after they pulled off a stunning last-minute win over the SWD Eagles to advance to the last four.

Coetzee said that although his gritty team had fought hard, they were simply not good enough on the day to beat a formidable Valke outfit who led 19-12 at halftime.

The East Rand side outscored EP seven tries to two after a dominant second-half display.

EP had been on a two-game losing streak against the formidable Valke, who beat them in the SA Cup and in a First Division league encounter earlier in the season.

Coetzee’s side went into the semifinal with momentum on their side after chalking up wins over the Border Bulldogs, Leopards, Griffons and Eagles in their previous four outings.

“We played a really well-oiled Valke side on Saturday, and they are pretty good,” Coetzee said.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee (The Herald)

“EP were not at our best in the semifinal, and even if we had been, the Valke once again showed how valuable experience in crucial positions is.

“They have good ball carriers, and they have a great No 10 (Sergio Stalmeester) who dictates the game for them.

“The Valke also have a brilliant attacking mindset.

“What we did wrong in the first half, and it was really close, we gave them soft tries.

“The penalties that we conceded killed us.

“Also, our kicking execution was not good enough, and our lineouts did not function well, and there was also our showing at the breakdown.

“If you kick too uncontestable, and too long, the Valke can hurt you with their counterattack with players like Mbembe Payi and Stalmeester.

“The Valke were better on the day, and EP were just not good enough.”

Coetzee said it would have been tough to repeat the heroic comeback his side mounted against the Eagles in their previous game.

“It was almost like our First Division semifinal was against the Eagles,” he said.

“I must commend my players for effort, because they kept on trying.

“That was one element of EP’s game that has stood out for me this season.

“How young players have improved and grown in the side.

“The amazing thing is how they play for each other and put their bodies on the line.

“It was disappointing to lose a home semifinal, but there is still a long way to go.

“The Valke have been together as a group for more than four or five years under coach JP Immelman, who has been there for five years.

“We are in our second year, and I have seen an upward trajectory in EP rugby.

“There is no doubt that the Elephants need to strengthen in certain areas where we need experience.”

Thanks to their win over EP on Saturday, the Valke will play the SWD Eagles in Saturday’s First Division final.

The Eagles advanced to the final when they thrashed the Leopards 59-10 in a one-sided semi-final at the Outeniqua Stadium in George on Saturday.

Scorers:

EP Elephants 12: Tries: Temba Boltina, Christiaan Potgieter. Conversion: Maxwell Klaasen.

Valke 44: Tries: Ilunga Mukendi (2), Kelvin Kanenungo, Sergio Stalmeester, Zeilinga Strydom, Eddie Evans, Adrian Joubert. Conversions: Stalmeester (3). Penalty: Stalmeester.

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