Boxing coach Ntante has winning strategy for Rula to win vacant WBF title

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Owethu Rula and her trainer, Caiphus Ntante, are preparing to challenge for the vacant WBF female flyweight title in August

Caiphus Ntante, a well-known boxing coach, believes he has a winning strategy for female boxer Owethu Rula ahead of her first world title bout.

Rula will look to make her mark on the world stage of boxing when she competes for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) female flyweight title in August.

The 27-year-old who is under the Caiph Camp, will face current South African female flyweight champion Simangele Hadebe in Cape Town at the Grand West Casino on August 8.

The bill is part of the Fight Like a Woman boxing event in celebration of Women’s Month hosted by the Fighters Club Promotion.

“This title means a lot to us in the metro, because Nozipho Bell was the first female boxer from Nelson Mandela Bay and from our club to be crowned a world champion,” Ntante said.

“So, winning the WBF female flyweight title will not only bring great joy to us as Caiph Camp, but to the metro as a whole.

“She is very determined to win the title, and she has been very dedicated to the gym.

“She is the first to arrive and the last to leave.

“We don’t take anything away from Hadebe. She’s a world-class boxer, but I believe this time is ours.

“She ranks highly in the world rankings. We know she has experience, but we are ready to push her to the limit.

“We have a golden plan for her.”

Rula, an IT specialist who holds the Eastern Cape female flyweight title, last fought in March 2025 when she defended her title against Zizipho Skoti.

She was due to fight in August, but she sustained an ankle injury that put her out for the rest of 2025.

This will be her first fight after recovery.

“We have been working hard for the past three months preparing for this fight. Rula is prepared both physically and mentally.

“Because of her height, she has been working with Sanele Magwaza, Nozipho Bell, and Tito Mtongana to improve her sparring skills.

“Her opponent is slightly taller than her.

“If you look closely, those three boxers are offensive fighters.

“We studied Hadebe. She is an upfront fighter who prefers to fight at close range.

“So, working with Magwaza, Bell, and Mtongana will be extremely beneficial to her in terms of how we intend to approach the fight,” Ntante said.

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