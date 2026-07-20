Hudson Park crowned Collegiate Netball Festival champions

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The Hudson Park netball team won the title in the Collegiate Netball Festival when they defeated Despatch in the final

The Hudson Park High first netball side showed tremendous resilience to be crowned the 2026 Collegiate Netball Festival champions, recovering from an opening defeat to lift the prestigious title.

After losing 25-17 to Despatch in their first fixture, the Hudsonians responded superbly by defeating DF Malherbe, Clarendon, Brandwag, Nico Malan, Alexander Road and Reddam Waterfall to book their place in the semifinals.

They then edged hosts Collegiate 20-18 in a thrilling semifinal, earning their place in the final and a rematch against Despatch. This time they claimed a hard-fought 22-20 victory to secure the championship.

Hudson head of netball Nicole Cronje praised her team’s determination throughout the tournament.

“The character this team showed was exceptional,” she said.

“After our opening defeat, the girls responded with belief, discipline and an incredible work ethic.

“They grew in confidence with every match, and to beat the team that had defeated us earlier in the tournament made the victory even more special.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group and the way they represented Hudson Park.”

Hudson’s results were: lost to Despatch 25-17, bt DF Malherbe 22-11, bt Clarendon 19-10, bt Brandwag 22-15, bt Nico Malan 26-13, bt Alexander Road 18-4, bt Collegiate 20-17, bt Reddam Waterfall 26-14.

Semifinals: Hudson bt Collegiate 20-18; final: Hudson bt Despatch 22-20.

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