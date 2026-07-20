Mtshalala, Ranger victorious in Beacon Bay 10km

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The East London Athletics Club got a boost in terms of race numbers, which were up almost 50%, at its Golden Oldies event over 10km in Beacon Bay on Saturday morning.

Many of the usual winners of local races were not in the field, though that would not have disappointed those who turned out and gave it their all in winning either overall or in the age categories.

The men’s race was won by Siyabulela Mtshalala of Varsity Old Boys, Cape Town, in 33:33, one of the fastest times recorded in the four-year history of the event.

Second, running in a temporary licence number, was Awonke Bungu, who was a mere two seconds adrift of the winner.

In third place and also first 40+ veteran runner home, was Xolile Ndabeni of Boxer in 33:45.

The first woman overall and (and top finisher in the 40+ category) was Andrea Ranger of Easy Equities Born2Run in 41:41, followed by Caroline Toich of Old Selbornians in 42:11 and the first junior, Uviwe Simon of Boxer in 43:13.

The second- and third-placed men in the 40+ division were Bulelani Mgubo of Overtakers in 35:14 and Brian Botha of Haven Hills in 36:55.

The first junior male, Lizole Vara of Real Gijimas, finished fourth overall in a competitive 33:59.

Luthando Tyinkana of Nedbank was second in 35:14, while Gcinikhaya George of Brac finiahed third in 35:25.

The open race is just that, and anyone can win it.

Mtshalala was the leader in the category deemed to be free of age group running, with Boxer’s Keaton Stansfeld second in 34:28 and Kei Mouth-based Atti Nako of Easy Equities Born2Run third in 36:14.

Gcinumzi Dekeda (no club acknowledged) was the first 50+ masters runner in 40:47, with Dumisani Siphamla of Real Gijimas second in 41:35 and Clinton Hayward of Old Selbornians third (42:03).

The 60+ brigade was led home by Mzoli Mpalala of Hollywood AC in 41:36.

Colin Bosch of Old Selbornians was second in 43:03 and Freeman Vutu of Vuyani Multi Sport finished third, one minute off the pace.

In the 70+ race, Michael Forders of Bathurst was first in 49:49, Graham Kumm of Oxford Striders finished second in 58:08 and Barry Kretschmer of Easy Equities Born2Run was third in 59:14.

In the women’s 40+ race Nicolette Lennox was 7:58 adrift of Ranger, while Nikki Johnson was next across the line in 49:52.

Susanna Goosen of Oxford Striders took the 50+ masters race in 49:11, with Carol Tinhoff of Old Selbornians second in 51:39 and Riana Kay, flying the colours of Buffalo Road Runners, third in 51:42.

Sharon Bosch of Old Selbornians took the 60+ race from Annette Mayer of Gonubie Harriers, while in the 70+ section Julie Kretschmer of Easy Equities Born2Run won from Michelle Whittington.

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