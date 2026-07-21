Adonisi’s hard work pays off with national award

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Eastern Province spinner Aphilile Adonisi's outstanding 2025/2026 season was rewarded when she was named Cricket South Africa's Women's Provincial Player of the Year after helping EP secure promotion to Division One.

For Aphilile Adonisi, being named Cricket SA’s Women’s Provincial Player of the Year is proof that “it doesn’t matter where you come from, dreams do come true”.

The Eastern Province spinner received the honour at the CSA Pathway Awards after spearheading her side’s promotion back to the Women’s Division One, capping a season that established her as one of the country’s leading provincial performers.

“Winning this award means a lot to me.

" Being nominated last year and now receiving the award is a reminder that with hard work, you will get rewarded,” Adonisi said.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, dreams do come true. It’s proof that great things happen for any child from New Brighton.

“But without the support of my teammates, coaches and family, this would not have been possible for me,” she told The Herald recently.

Her cricket journey began at the Jendamark United Cricket Club development hub, where coach Zuko Rhonyile introduced her to the game.

“A lot of people have been instrumental in my cricket journey,” she said.

“Coach Zuko Rhonyile introduced me to the game that I love and laid the foundation for everything that followed.

“Coach Jana Nel helped me recognise and develop my talent as a spin bowler.

Eastern Province spinner Aphilile Adonisi, centre, poses with Proteas captain Aiden Markram and Proteas Women's all-rounder Chloe Tryon after being named CSA Women's Provincial Player of the Year. (Supplied/Cricket South Africa)

“Coach Nkululeko Serame taught me the importance of self-belief, game awareness and becoming a genuine bowling all-rounder.

“I would like to give a special mention to Jendamark United Cricket Club.

“Without their support, guidance and the opportunities they gave me, there would be no Aphilile Adonisi as I am today.”

Her road to national recognition, however, was anything but straightforward.

“There were times when challenges almost made me leave the game I loved. I had to make a lot of sacrifices in terms of time with my family and other personal commitments.

“There were times when I thought I should quit and go and look for a job but I never allowed doubt to outweigh my belief in my talent.

“I trusted the process, stayed committed and continued to learn from every experience. Receiving this award makes every sacrifice worthwhile.”

That resilience was reflected in a memorable 2025/26 campaign, during which Adonisi claimed a division-leading 23 wickets to spearhead Eastern Province’s successful promotion to the CSA Women’s Division One.

“Her bowling was a key factor in EP winning all their 50-over fixtures with bonus points.

“I am incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team because promotion was something we worked towards from the very beginning of the season,” she said.

“Playing in Division One is a huge step forward for Eastern Province women’s cricket.

“It creates more opportunities for our players and shows young girls in our province that there is a path to competing at a higher provincial level.

“Hopefully it will also encourage greater investment and support for women’s cricket in the Eastern Cape.”

While the award recognises her achievements, Adonisi’s sights are firmly set on the future.

“This award motivates me to work even harder. My goal is to continue improving every aspect of my game, perform consistently in Division One and earn opportunities to represent South Africa.”