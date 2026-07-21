Eastern Cape boxing clubs dominate Botswana games

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Thubelethu boxing club boss Mazizi Vumazonke, left, and Ace Mates Sports Academy’s Andile Mofu, right, congratulate their boxers Asihlobisane Hobongwana and Asemahle David after winning medals in Botswana

Two amateur boxing clubs from disadvantaged backgrounds in the province punched above their weight when they returned with medals from an invitational tournament in Botswana at the weekend.

Ace Mates Academy of Sports, which has been blazing the trail in the rural Tolofiyeni area in Qonce and Kariega’s Thubalethu Boxing Club, were the only SA representatives in Botswana where several clubs competed for supremacy from July 17 to 19.

Intertwined with 56 bouts, the event also served to forge partnerships between Botswana and the two entities, fused with other areas of development such as workshops for referees and judges and sharing of coaching expertise.

Academy president Andile Mofu, who is an experienced internationally qualified coach, and Thubaletu boss Mazizi Vumazonke, an international referee and judge, conducted sessions with Botswana boxing officials to strengthen the partnership.

“The event was aimed at advancing boxing development across the Southern African region by sharing the experience and expertise the region possesses,” Mofu said.

The two clubs combined to send two boxers, Asihlobisane Hobongwana and Asemahle David, who romped to gold and silver triumphs, respectively.

Hobongwana cemented her SA Team position by bringing home a gold medal while David lost in the finals to settle for silver.

David’s good run also saw him named as the best boxer of the tournament.

Mofu , a former SA National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) president whose sport development at grassroots level is unrivalled, said the mission was to empower boxers from disadvantaged areas to be on par with their counterparts in the world.

“Participation in tournaments of this nature forms a long-term athlete development programme as the exposure they get by competing against different styles and higher levels of competition builds confidence while polishing technique,” he said.

The boxers from the two entities previously travelled to Namibia to help its fighters prepare for the Commonwealth Games, which start on Thursday in Glasgow.

Mofu said he was proud of the boxers’ achievement despite their rural background in Etolofiyeni village in Qonce.

“To see what started as just an objective to keep young minds occupied by roping them into sport develop like this is inspiring.

“Not only is the academy producing boxing superstars but it is also excelling in other codes such as netball, so we can see the dream of rural children being realised without them having to relocate to other areas.

“We express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to our partners, supporters and stakeholders, and mostly parents for trusting us with their children to realise our vision.

“Not forgetting the Botswana boxing community for its hospitality during their tournament.”

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