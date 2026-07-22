Border players rise to the occasion in historic schoolgirls’ rugby match

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The Border representatives in the SA Schools and SA Schools A girls’ rugby sides for the match in Gqeberha last week were, from left, Buncwane Komani, Zukhanye Roxha, Liyabona Kali, Liyema Ngawuliswazi, Zolisa Noxeke (SA A head coach), Anomtha Mamana, Imange Norayase, Endinako Higa, Elihle Sontsethe, Kungawo Hlalukana.

Several Border U18 girl players were part of last Thursday’s historic rugby game in Gqeberha, featuring the SA Schools girls’ team against the SA Schools A girls’ team. This was the inaugural clash between the two teams, marking a new direction for South African schoolgirl rugby.

Imange Norayase, Liyabona Kali, Buncwane Komani, Endinako Higa, Liyema Ngawuliswazi, Kungawo Hlalukana, Anomtha Mamana, Elihle Sontsethe qnd Zukhanye Roxa were selected from Border. Endinako Higa is from the Border area but was selected under the Griffons banner.

The game was played at Grey High and SA Schools won 31-17.

Border player Kali, who is from Hlumani Secondary in Komga, started on the wing for SA Schools and described the game as a hard-fought encounter.

“The game was tough, but we fought and won the match,” she said. “Competition was high when it came to the wings. It was such a pleasure to be there to make history and make my family happy and proud of me.”

Kali added that being part of the game on Thursday was the biggest achievement of her life.

The 17-year-old wing was also part of last year’s inaugural U16 Elite Player Development (EPD) camp for girls and says she had to prove her selection once more.

“This year I was scared because the competition in U18 is very high. I had to prove myself again,” Kali said.

She described the emotions that came with singing the national anthem before the game started.

“It felt like a dream, singing and wearing the green and gold.

“I also felt pride mixed with humility that I was part of something bigger than me, but I was also responsible for carrying my part of it.”

Kwelerha’s Buncwane Komani scored one of three tries for SA Schools.

“Scoring that try in green and gold was a really special try for my career so far, especially with Border supporters watching me back home,” Komani said. “I’m grateful for my teammates and all the teamwork that led to the try.

“Both teams were there to play and to show good rugby and respect towards each other because we were all there to grow women’s rugby together.”

Higa, who hails from KuGompo City, started the game for SA Schools A at inside centre.

“For a player coming out of Border, the SA Schools jersey is not just a cap. It’s proof that talent from the Eastern Cape can compete with the big unions,” she said. “It means that my hard work and strength that I put into effort are giving me more opportunities to build my talent to next the level”.

Border Rugby Union president Zuko Badli congratulated the girls for being a part of the historic game.

“We are extremely proud to see a number of our Border U18 girls selected to represent the SA Schools and SA Schools A teams,” he said.

“Their selection is a testament to the hard work, commitment and talent of the players, as well as to the dedication of their coaches, schools and support structures.”

Badli added that the selection of the girls indicated the strong development of women’s and girls’ rugby for the union.

“Over the past few years, we have placed significant emphasis on growing the women’s game through school programmes, age-group competitions and talent identification initiatives,” he said.

“Seeing our players perform and earn recognition at national level confirms that we are moving in the right direction.

“While we celebrate these achievements, we also recognise that there is still much work to be done.”

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