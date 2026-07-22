Hermann’s steady rise earns SA20 recognition

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Sunrisers EC Jordan Hermann says being named the SA20 Rising Star of the Season is reward for four years of growth, but insists his focus has already shifted to earning another opportunity in the Proteas setup

Jordan Hermann believes four seasons with Sunrisers Eastern Cape have transformed him from a promising youngster into one of the SA20’s most dependable top-order batters, with that progression culminating in him being named the competition’s Rising Star of the Season.

The Dafabet Warriors left-hander received the accolade at the Cricket SA Awards after another influential campaign for the three-time champions, capping a steady rise since joining the franchise as a wildcard signing ahead of the inaugural SA20 in 2023.

Across four seasons, Hermann has accumulated 939 runs in 42 matches at an average of 36.60, including a century and four half-centuries.

His development has mirrored the Sunrisers’ rise as a dominant force in the competition, with the Gqeberha-based outfit winning three titles in four seasons.

While his unbeaten 106 against MI Cape Town headlined a breakthrough 2024 campaign, in which he scored 295 runs and announced himself as one of the league’s brightest young batters, his most recent season showcased the maturity that has become a hallmark of his game.

Though he did not register a century in 2026, Hermann’s 273 runs, highlighted by a composed 62 against Pretoria Capitals, underlined his growing consistency as the Sunrisers claimed another title.

“At the start of my Sunrisers journey, I was very young in my career, and I still feel young sometimes, even though I’ve played quite a bit now,” Hermann told The Herald.

“I hadn’t played a lot of professional T20 cricket before that point. The opportunity to play quality opposition year in and year out over four seasons has definitely helped my game grow a lot.

“I’m glad my game is growing in the right direction and that I could express myself the way I wanted to last season.”

Hermann said regular exposure to elite-level cricket had sharpened both his technical understanding and his mindset, while involvement with SA A and the Proteas environment accelerated that growth.

The 24-year-old also credited Sunrisers coach Adrian Birrell and the franchise’s culture for creating an environment where players are trusted to succeed.

“Adi has a knack for getting good people and good players in the same place. When you get chosen to play, you know Adi backs you 100%.

“That gives you immense confidence going into games. It’s been great to be in an environment where you feel comfortable and backed.”

That development earned Hermann a maiden Proteas call-up before injury denied him the opportunity to make his international debut.

While disappointed by the setback, he believes the experience only strengthened his resolve.

“Playing for the Proteas was a dream come true. The heartbreak of picking up my first injury in my career was disappointing, but getting a taste of that environment showed me the level I have to operate at.

“I’m very eager to get back there, and all I can do is keep making runs and give myself the best chance possible.”

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The Herald