Border cross country reaches its peak

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Athletes of all ages will be in action in the cross country league event at the St Joseph’s School campus in Beacon Bay on Saturday.

The Border Athletics Cross Country Commission will host the fourth league event of the season in conjunction with St Joseph’s School at its campus in Beacon Bay on Saturday.

In a year when many schools have been somewhat reticent to organise fixtures, this is a boost for cross country in the province.

The only schools to organise fixtures have been the Lilyfontein schools on their splendid campus, the Beaconhurst schools on their traditional course and Glen Hill Primary, who are situated close to Glen Eden and offer a great country atmosphere.

Some of the clubs have been active at events, but they have been shy at any presentation of races.

Komani hosted a league race, with the local running club of the same name being actively involved.

Runners need to have run in at least two league events and the Border Cross Country Championships, which take place next Saturday at Berlin Primary School, to be considered for selection for the South African Championships in September.

Thus, Berlin and St Joseph’s make up the requirements for Border Athletics and the runners of the province.

The most recent league race took place at Fort Hare on what is a fast, enjoyable route.

Registration for league 4 takes place from 8am at St Joseph’s on Saturday morning, with the first race over 10km being at 9.15am for senior men and women.

An hour later, age-groups from junior men through to those in the 55 age category will run 8km.

For many, parents in particular, the real excitement starts at 11.10 when boys and girls in the 7-8 years bracket tackle 1km.

Thereafter follow the 9-10 age-groupers over 2km at 11.25; the 11, 12 and 13 girls and boys of 11 and 12 running 3km at 11.45am.

At 12.15pm a busy race encompassing girls 14 to 17, senior women and those in the U23 to 80+ categories will run 4km.

The race for boys 16-17, along with men 60, 65 and 70-plus, as well as junior women, race over 6km at 12.45.

A 4km race is up next at 1.25 for boys 13-15, senior men and age-groups of 23, 75 and 80.

The final race of the day is for senior men and women, girls and boys 16-15, junior men and women choosing the shorter 2km event.

Athletes are to provide their own race stickers and entry fees are R30 for juniors and R50 for seniors.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch