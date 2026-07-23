United Hockey Club celebrating 25-year milestone

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An archive picture of Kevin Bennett, in blue, of the United Hockey Club, in action during a Border League match against Parkside at Kat Leisure Park.

The astro-turf at their home ground in Buffalo Flats may have been ripped up, but that has not stopped the United Hockey Club from producing talented players and outstanding performances.

From juniors, seniors through to the vets, opposition teams know taking on United will never be a walk in the park.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the club’s members found themselves without a home venue because their astro-turf was vandalised.

The venue is still not operational, but that has not deterred United, who now play their hockey at Bunkers Hill.

They are back-to-back champions for 2024 and 2025 in the Men’s Premier League, U13 league winners and 2024 Masters second league victors, accomplishments that underline their obvious skill and determination.

The club will celebrate its 25-year anniversary with a gala dinner at the East London Golf Club on Saturday.

“We will be honouring our past legends at the event and also [reflecting] on the journey we have made as a club so far and on how we can improve going forward,” United chair Kevin Bennett said.

Though the club was officially launched 25 years ago, United’s roots go back to the 1970s.

It is linked to Di Roma MHC, which Pat Beukes played a key role in instituting.

But back then there were a dwindling number of clubs in the area, which forced the team to travel to Komani for matches.

The back and forth became strenuous.

“There was a need for more teams in KuGompo to cut down the travelling and have more competitive teams,” Bennett, who was accompanied by the club’s vice-president, Reece Basson, said.

This led to players breaking away from Di Roma to form Hallians.

Another breakaway from the two clubs led to the formation of Styx.

Years later, players from Hallians left to form Aces HC.

In 1992, with the advent of unity in sport, Di Roma and Aces discussed the possibility of amalgamating.

The two executives at the time, led by Calvin Brown (Di Roma) and Roger Matroos (Aces), discussed the viability of forming a joint club with at least three teams to compete with the “bigger” clubs in the region.

“Until then, each club had one senior and one junior team competing in the league.

“This was essential to foster competition in the greater Buffalo Flats area,” Bennett said.

At a meeting held at Greenpoint Secondary School, the two clubs merged to form Phoenix HC.

After playing in the premier league for several seasons, in about 1995 the club’s management decided that it would begin competing in Border Hockey’s second league.

The club dominated the league from 1996 to 2000, prompting the Border Hockey hierarchy to ask United to rejoin the premier league.

This led to several administrators and players, led by Barry Dixon, forming the current United Hockey Club in 2001.

Since then, the club has become a powerhouse.

Some of its players have represented the Eastern Cape and SA at various levels, including seniors.

Those include the likes of Bevan Bennett, Ishaam Vengadajellum, Kurt Vengadajellum, Noel Smouse, Geowynne Gamiet, Romano Ramoo, Satchi Reddy, Reece Basson (SA seniors), Jason van Zyl, Callan Hansen, Jean le Roux, Junaid Ruiters and Ralton Fortuin.

In addition, Fabian Gregory has mentored the SA women’s and men’s teams and also served as the Hong Kong men’s coach.

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