Mooi River sees season’s slowest pigeon race

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The slowest pigeon race of the 2026 season took place recently as the pigeons flew from Mooi River in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal, a distance of about 660km for most lofts.

While the bird returns were good, the average flying speeds registered by the winning pigeons were somewhat slower than in all previous races thus far this year, an indication of the effect of increased distance on the feathered competitors.

The Any-age birds were liberated at 07.45 while the Yearlings set off 30 minutes later.

It was a highly successful race for Ed and Stella Howard’s Big Z Lofts (Abbotsford) when they ‘clocked’ four of the Top-10 registered on the result sheet, including the 1st bird at 73,9 km/hr.

Two minutes later, Thinus Marais of Northerns landed two birds together in 2nd and 3rd position at 73,5 km/hr.

While the flying speeds were slower compared to earlier races, the time it took to register the Top-100 birds was in line with all previous events on the programme at just under 30 minutes.

The yearling race saw a slightly faster winning flying speed at 76 km/hr, although here it took substantially more time to complete both the Top-10 and the Top-100 on the result sheet.

In this race, seven of the top-10 positions went to Tarkastad fliers with a bird flown by Wesley Phillips coming out on top at an average speed of 76,7 km/hr, ahead of clubmates Scott King (76,6 km/hr) and Larry Elliot (76,3 km/hr).

The first coastal bird registered was flown by Northerners, Aubrey and Lynn Krug, at 76,1 km/hr.

The next race was scheduled to be flown from Ladysmith in KZN, but has been postponed in view of the inclement weather predicted.

In the world of pigeon racing, the welfare of the competing birds is of paramount importance, so the management of the Border Homing Union is to be commended on such a wise decision.

The results were:

Border Homing Union, Mooi River

Any-Age (25 lofts, 297 birds): 1. 5. 6. & 8. Big Z Lofts (AFC); 2. & 3. TM Lofts (NFC); 4. & 7. AM Lofts (NFC); 9. & 10. D Hartwig (NFC).

Yearlings: (31 lofts, 652 birds): 1. & 7. W Phillips (QRPC); 2. S King (QRPC); 3. & 8. L Elliot (QRPC); 4. & 5. G McEwan (QRPC); 6. A & L Krug (NFC); 9. RC Smith & Daughters (NFC); 10. Big Z Lofts (AFC).

Key: AFC – Abbotsford Flying Club; NFC- EL Northern Flying Club; QRPC – Queenstown Racing Pigeon Club.

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