Beaten Ramsay-Peaty casts doubt on future as Australia rule Commonwealth pool

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Australia's Sam Williamson reacts after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final in Glasgow, on day two of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday. England's Adam Ramsay-Peaty, right, finished third

Adam Ramsay-Peaty’s bid for gold at a fourth Commonwealth Games fell short on Saturday as he was beaten into bronze in the 100m breaststroke on another golden night in Glasgow for Australia.

Sam Williamson upset the three-time Olympic gold medallist to claim one of Australia’s five golds from six events in the pool.

World champion over 50m in Doha two years ago, Williamson edged a thrilling finale in the event of day two of the Games to win in 59.17 secs.

Rising star Filip Nowacki also beat out Ramsay-Peaty to secure silver and Jersey’s first Commonwealth medal for 36 years.

Ramsay-Peaty was aiming to become the first English swimmer to win gold in four different Commonwealth Games.

But with his wife Holly Ramsay, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, watching on, he fell short in his strongest event.

With the couple expecting their first child together, Ramsay-Peaty hinted he could consider his future in the sport rather than go for a fourth Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“You go through so many highs and lows in this sport. I’ll have to really think about the 100 metres because it requires a lot of work,” he said.

“To get near to where I was is going to require absolutely everything. Is that formula the right formula when I’m going to be a father of two? I don’t think so.

“I’ve really got to think on that and see where my family is. It’s too early to tell there.”

The 31-year-old will have another shot at gold in the 50m breaststroke final on Monday.

SAs Pieter Coetze set a Commonwealth record for the third time in two days to storm to victory in the 50m backstroke in 24.18 seconds.

Elsewhere, the green and gold of Australia reigned to further surge ahead at the top of the medal table with 12 golds to England and Nigeria’s three.

Sam Short led an Aussie 1-2-3 to begin the evening swimming session in the men’s 400m freestyle.

Mollie O’Callaghan was part of another Australia 1-2 in the women’s 200m freestyle ahead of Lani Pallister, who secured 400m gold on Friday.

Alex Perkins won the women’s 50m Butterfly from Erin Gallagher of SA and New Zealand’s Hazel Ouwehand.

Yet the most dominant Australian victory of the night was left until last in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay where they set a new Games record and were nearly five seconds clear of the field, with England taking silver and Wales bronze.

Georgia Sheffield and William Ellard secured England’s first golds of the Games in the pool in the S14 para swimming category.

The Australian gold rush continued over in the Gymnastics arena where they edged out Canada to claim the women’s team final.

Australia also stormed to a 99-38 win over Tonga to begin their defence of the Netball gold.

England thrashed Northern Ireland 83-34 to set up their highly-anticipated pool stage clash against Australia on Sunday.

Scotland fell to a 74-44 defeat by 2022 bronze medallists New Zealand in the opening match of the competition.

The athletics programme, which begins on Monday, lost another major name as Scotland’s Eilish McColgan will miss out on the chance to defend her 10,000m title on home soil after failing to recover sufficiently from a foot fracture.

But there was much more positive news as English teenage gymnast Gabriel Langton was given the all-clear after his sickening fall in the men’s gymnastics final on Friday temporarily halted the event. - AFP

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