Comrades members to vote amid showdown with athletics authorities

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The board of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has called a Special General Meeting for August 1, forcing its membership to re-evaluate its high-stakes governance battle with SA’s regional and national athletics bodies.

The move comes after national governing body Athletics South Africa (ASA) declined their direct affiliation, instructing that the CMA reconsider a November 2025 decision by its members to break away from KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) and seek direct affiliation with ASA.

In a confidential notice issued to members on July 16, CMA Board chair Mark Leathers detailed an escalating showdown between the world-famous ultra-marathon organiser and governing authorities.

At the core of the August 1 meeting — which will be held in Pietermaritzburg and online — is a direct vote on the organisation’s overarching governance strategy.

Members will choose between two starkly contrasting paths:

An “accommodative approach”: Continuing to accede to demands, financial burdens and expectations from external provincial and national sports bodies to reduce administrative friction, despite perpetuating a culture of external interference; or

A “CMA-first approach”: Refusing to compromise on ethics, legality, governance, financial responsibility, or race interests, while remaining prepared to withstand the resulting disputes and institutional resistance.

“The board considers it appropriate and necessary that members as the ultimate authority of the association ... provide a clear mandate on the path forward, given the significance of these matters to the independence, governance, and long-term interests of the CMA,” Leathers wrote in the notification.

The confrontation follows months of regulatory deadlock.

After CMA members overwhelmingly voted in November 2025 to sever ties with KZNA, the association applied for direct affiliation with ASA.

That application remained pending without a definitive response, Leathers said in the letter.

However, ASA confirmed that they had declined the direct affiliation bid by CMA, citing inconsistency with its own constitution.

Instead, during a meeting on July 10, ASA officials demanded that the CMA board resubmit the November decision to its general membership, claiming runners may not have been fully cognisant of the fallout from leaving KZNA.

While the CMA board asserted that its members remain “engaged, informed and capable,” it elected to put the issue back on the ballot to make its mandate “clear, current and beyond reproach.”

In addition to choosing between the accommodative or CMA-first strategic postures, members will vote independently on two explicit binding motions: Re-affiliation: Whether the CMA should re-affiliate with KZNA; Whether to formally rescind the November 2025 mandate to seek affiliation with ASA.

Each motion will require a simple majority of voting members to pass.

Voting will be facilitated electronically before and during the meeting, with no proxy voting allowed under the CMA constitution.

In his letter to CMA members, Leathers said an advance information session and Q&A webinar will precede the vote to address member inquiries. — WATCH: We are the Champions News Agency

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