Sport

Ex-All Black Nonu joins Sharks as mentor

New Zealand legend Ma'a Nonu has joined the Sharks (SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP)

Former New Zealand centre Ma’a Nonu will join the Sharks as a player mentor, the South African side announced on Saturday.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner leaves Toulon, where he became the oldest player to feature in the French Top 14, aged 44.

The Sharks’ statement did not mention if Nonu would continue playing or retire from the sport.

“Ma’a Nonu will spend the next few months in Durban as part of a high-performance mentorship programme designed to accelerate the development of the club’s next generation of players by exposing them to one of the most successful leaders in world rugby,” the Sharks said.

“Nonu joins the club primarily in a mentorship and leadership capacity, working alongside the coaching staff to support player development and strengthen the club’s high-performance culture.”

The Durban-based Sharks’ squad includes Springbok World Cup winners such as lock Eben Etzebeth, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, as well as prop Ox Nche and are coached by ex-South Africa winger JP Pietersen.

“This is a great opportunity to give back to the game,” Nonu said.

“Working alongside the future stars of our sport is exciting, and I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to help the club during my time there.” — AFP

The Herald


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