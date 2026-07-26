Halys blasts past Bublik for first ATP title

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Frenchman Quentin Halys won his first ATP title at age 29 on Saturday when he beat Alexander Bublik, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) in the Kitzbühel final on clay.

“I played an amazing match today. I knew that to beat Alexander, I’d have to produce a massive performance,” he said on court.

“My first ATP title will stay in my head forever.”

It was the Parisian’s second career final, after he lost in Gstaad in 2024. It was also his second victory over Bublik in eight days following a win in the round of 16 in Gstaad this season.

Halys opened the match with four consecutive aces, one from a second serve, all fired down the middle of the court. Over 94 minutes and two sets, Halys hit 17 aces and did not allow Bublik a break point.

The Frenchman had six break chances himself. He only converted one, but it was the last, clinching point of the first set.

In the second set, Halys squandered break points in the fourth and eighth games.

Bublik had a set point at 6-5 in the tiebreak, but Bublik, on serve, saved it and won the next point to earn a match point. Bublik, on serve, then missed a drop shot.

The player who represents Kazakhstan congratulated the winner.

“I think a first career title is something special,” Bublik said.

The title will lift Halys from 83rd to 50th in the ATP rankings, not far from the career-high of 46th he reached last year. - AFP

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