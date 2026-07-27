Ioane, Holland back for All Blacks’ blockbuster South Africa tour

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Rieko Ioane is in the All Blacks' squad to face South Africa

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie named three uncapped players in a 44-strong squad on Monday while Reiko Ioane and Fabian Holland return for the All Blacks tour of South Africa, an assignment he called “the toughest in rugby”.

All 34 players from the successful Nations Championship campaign this month were retained, along with 10 additions to bolster the group for a gruelling seven-week tour that includes four Tests.

Experienced 88-Test back Ioane, who recently completed a sabbatical at Irish side Leinster, was among seven recalled All Blacks, along with lock Holland who missed the entire Super Rugby season after dislocating his shoulder.

Ollie Norris, George Bell, Ethan Blackadder, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Emoni Narawa are the others.

Debutants Siale Lauaki, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa and Josh Jacomb were included with New Zealand facing four provincial sides as well as the Tests.

Regular captain Scott Barrett, along with prop Tamaiti Williams and wing Leicester Fainga’anuku, remain unavailable because of injury, with Ardie Savea again captaining the side.

Savea, however, has been granted an extended break and will miss the first three tour games against the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls before returning for the opening Test.

“This tour will challenge us and demand the very best of us. We have selected a squad that we know is up to the challenge,” said Rennie.

“It’s a balanced blend of experienced Test players and a cohort of younger players who will be keen to work hard and showcase their skillset on tour.

“With eight matches in six weeks, including a four-Test series against the Springboks, this would have to be the toughest tour in rugby,” he added.

“Every player will be required to play their part across this tour, whether it’s preparing to play or helping their mates prepare.”

The tour, which has been dubbed the “Greatest Rivalry”, begins against the Stormers in Cape Town on August 7 with the first Test on August 22 at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park.

The second and third Tests are at DHL Stadium in Cape Town and FNB Stadium in Johannesburg respectively before both teams travel to the United States for the fourth and final Test in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Zealand won all three of their Nations Championship Tests this month against Ireland, Italy and France respectively in a successful start to Rennie’s tenure after he took over from Scott Robertson.

South Africa also went three-from-three, crushing Wales, Scotland and England.

New Zealand squad:

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bell, Ethan De Groot, George Bower, Xavier Numia, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Siale Lauaki, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Josh Lord, Sam Darry, Fabian Holland, Peter Lakai, Simon Parker, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, Anton Segner, Ardie Savea (capt), Wallace Sititi, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa

Backs: Cameron Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Preston, Ruben Love, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Josh Jacomb, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Caleb Clarke, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Emoni Narawa - AFP

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