Drama at Selborne as Hudson snatch last-minute victory

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Hudson Park wing Cwenga Bityo prepares to launch the winning conversion through the posts in their schools rugby match against Selborne on Saturday.

Hudson Park produced one of the most dramatic finishes of the school rugby season when they scored a converted try after the final hooter to snatch a thrilling 28-26 victory over Selborne College on Saturday.

Though the teams were level on several occasions, neither side was able to establish a decisive advantage.

The match, played at Selborne, ultimately hinged on the final play, with Hudson wing Cwenga Bityo holding his nerve to slot the match-winning conversion after scrumhalf Zizbele Mthongwana had crossed for the equalising try.

Bityo’s superb kick sparked wild celebrations among the travelling supporters and completed a remarkable comeback by the visitors.

Selborne defended heroically throughout the closing stages as Hudson laid siege to their 22-metre area.

The hosts were reduced to 14 men after a yellow card and Hudson earned a succession of penalties, but Selborne repeatedly repelled wave after wave of attack.

Crucially, Hudson remained patient, retaining possession and refusing to force the issue.

With time already up, Mthongwana spotted the slightest gap around the fringes of a ruck and accelerated through to dive over for the decisive try.

Bityo then calmly split the uprights to seal a famous victory for the red-and-white hoops.

Selborne had enjoyed the better of the opening half.

Lock Mozesh van der Byl opened the scoring after sustained forward pressure before centre Iviwe Kabale carved through the midfield defence and put fullback Edward Malinzi away for what was arguably the try of the match.

Hudson responded through winger Masibulele Kwakwini, who showed outstanding pace down the left touchline to cut the deficit, leaving Selborne 14-7 ahead at halftime.

The visitors struck early in the second half when Sisonke Majola powered over from close range to level the scores at 14-14.

Hudson then edged in front for the first time as flyhalf De’Angelo Snayers danced his way through the defence to score in the right-hand corner.

The lead changed hands again when Malinzi rounded the Hudson defence for his second try before hooker Reece Rasmussen crashed over from a driving lineout maul to put Selborne 26-21 ahead.

The conversion was missed, however, leaving the door open for Hudson’s late charge.

The visitors took full advantage, keeping their composure through a lengthy period of pressure before Mthongwana’s opportunistic try and Bityo’s nerveless conversion completed an unforgettable victory.

Elsewhere in the Border region, the results were far more emphatic.

Kingswood overwhelmed Stirling 70-7 in Makhanda, while Dale College defeated Ooskus Gimnasium 55-19.

Queen’s College ran in 63 unanswered points against Cambridge, while Marlow outscored Port Rex 49-21.

Daily Dispatch