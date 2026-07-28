EP’s Coetzee backs moves for enlarged 14-team Currie Cup

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EP Elephants fullback Jaydon Bantom is tackled during his team's Currie Cup First Division match against the Valke at the Madibaz Stadium

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee has thrown his weight behind game-changing moves to revamp SA’s domestic rugby structures by ditching the SA Cup and replacing it with a 14-team Currie Cup Premier Division.

Rugby bosses will gather in Johannesburg on Wednesday for a top-level summit meeting to discuss establishing an all-inclusive Premier Division that would feature the EP Elephants and their next-door neighbours the Border Bulldogs in 2027 or 2028.

Some unions are not happy with the current structure where only the top four teams in the SA Cup qualify for the Currie Cup Premier Division to play alongside the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers.

Unions competing in the Premier Division receive a whopping R6.3m more from SA Rugby than those in the First Division, while at the same time also reaping higher income from improved broadcast exposure and sponsorship opportunities.

“One of the big negatives about playing in the First Division is the long gap between seasons,” Coetzee said.

“After the First Division season ends in July, the players are on the sidelines until the SA Cup kicks off in March.

“We are getting together in Johannesburg on July 29, where coaches and union officials will have a chat about the structures going forward.

“My hope is to move to a 14-team Currie Cup in 2027 or 2028.

ALLISTER COETZEE (WERNER HILLS)

“The sooner a sponsor comes on board for EP, the better it will be for this union.

“If you look at the Currie Cup Premier Division, that is the dream for every player in SA and where they want to be.

“I have been part of two Currie Cup victories [as coach of Western Province].

“People want to play in the Premier Division, and the tradition is strong in this country.

“The pathway for Springbok players starts in the Currie Cup.

“There are a lot of young players coming through, and if EP can be part of the Premier Division it would be great.”

SA Rugby Employers’ Organisation chair Ettienne de Lange said: “One alternative, and this is something we have discussed earlier this year, is to have a Currie Cup qualifying round with 14 teams and then perhaps divide it into eight and six teams.

“The second round then has a top eight Premier Division and bottom six First Division

“The first question is whether there is appetite among the sponsors and the broadcasters.

“The second question is how do we fit it into the rugby calendar.

“And then whether there are enough players to be able to participate in it, especially for your four leading franchise teams, because they play in so many competitions.”

Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn says it is time for the flawed SA Cup rugby competition to be scrapped and replaced with a better-funded, all-inclusive 14-team Currie Cup.

“I’ve said before that the Currie Cup needs to be made bigger and backed properly financially,” he said.

“There are people who still care deeply about the Currie Cup and with private equity coming into rugby, there’s an opportunity.

“Put proper prize money on the Currie Cup and make the big unions play their strongest sides to compete for something like R10m. Then the competition will grow again.

“Look at France. Their rugby unions generate some of the biggest revenues in the world.

“If you watch their first division, second division or even club rugby, the stadiums are full, the supporters pitch up, and the television money is enormous.”

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