Merrifield pupil gets chance to shine with national U17 soccer squad

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Merrifield College pupil Oluthando Gcanga has been selected for the SA U17 soccer squad set to compete at the Confederation of School Sport Associations of Southern Africa (Cossasa) Games in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, from August 31 to September 1.

Oluthando, 16, is one of three players from the Eastern Cape U17 team in the squad.

He is joined by the Gqeberha duo of Lucas Christmas (St Dominic’s Priory) and Mason Wippenaar (Theodor Herzl).

“This selection leaves me without words,” Oluthando said.

“Football has always been more than a sport for me and it’s honestly a privilege to be able to represent my country on such a big stage.

“I’ve told myself since I was very young that I would represent my country and God fulfilled my wish.

“I couldn’t be more grateful or humble.”

Early this month, Oluthando scored a brace in the Winter Games U17 boys’ final to help steer the Eastern Cape to the gold medal against Mpumalanga.

He ended the tournament with three goals and one assist.

Oluthando said he was now looking forward to teaming up with the rest of the players selected from other provinces.

“Playing with the best of the best in the country is a massive honour,” he said.

“Seeing them perform so well at the tournament gives me high hope for our campaign at Cossasa.

“I’m excited to learn from each of them and be part of such a strong team.”

Oluthando described himself as a creative player and compared his playing style to French international Desire Doue.

“I love creating chances for others with my creativity and my close space dribbling opens up spaces.

“I also like taking on players to open up for a goal-scoring opportunity.”

His school coach, Keenan Sholayan, said Oluthando’s maturity on the ball made him stand out from his peers.

“He’s different from many other kids his age because of his natural technical ability on the ball and ability to read game situations and adjust to that accordingly,” Sholayan said.

The Merrifield mentor has worked with Oluthando since grade 8 and has credited coaches like Matthew Geach and Meluleki Ngcobo (both from Selborne College) and Dennis Vukubi (Merrifield) for Oluthando’s development.

Sholayan has backed the players to perform well at the Cossasa Games.

“He is a very confident young boy so I think if he backs himself, which he will, he will most likely do really well at the Cossasa Games.”

The provincial sport, recreation, arts and culture department congratulated Oluthando, Lucas and Mason on their national selection.

“Oluthando’s outstanding performances during the national Winter Games, including his brace in the U17 final, are a reflection of his talent, discipline and dedication to the game,” communications officer Andile Nduna said.

“We are equally proud that three players from the Eastern Cape’s U17 squad have earned national selection.

“This achievement is a testament to the quality of talent being nurtured in the Eastern Cape and affirms the value of sustained investment in school sport development through the collaborative efforts of the department, schools, educators, coaches, federations and parents.”

Daily Dispatch