Sinawo Poti aims to break 30-minute barrier at NMB Choose to Challenge

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Sinawo Poti believes he is better prepared to achieve a sub-30-minute finish at the 2026 Nelson Mandela Bay Choose to Challenge race on Saturday

Ikhamva Athletics Club rising star Sinawo Poti is setting his sights on breaking the 30-minute barrier at the 2026 Nelson Mandela Bay Choose to Challenge race on Saturday.

The 10th edition of the popular Gqeberha event, which is organised by EP Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, starts and finishes at Baywest Mall’s entrance four.

In 2025, Poti crossed the finish line just two seconds behind his teammate Melikhaya Frans, narrowly missing out on victory.

Frans dominated 2025’s 10km race, finishing in 29 minutes and 59 seconds, with Andile Motwana, of Nedbank Running Club, coming in third at 30:12.

“Last year I had a goal of running sub-30 minutes, so my teammate, Melikhaya Frans, tried by all means to push me, but I missed it by a mere second,” Poti said.

“This past weekend we achieved that goal, and I ran 29:44 at the Madibaz 10km race, so now that has increased my confidence massively because I can say we are in a better place now compared to last year.”

Frans will be looking for another dominant performance on Saturday, while veteran marathoner Lusapho April will make a much-anticipated return to road racing with Ikhamva.

When asked how having high-calibre teammates affected his race-day strategy, Poti said it was a privilege to have such top legends by his side.

“I will be able to gain a lot from them in terms of race-day strategy.

“It’s simple; I just need to run my own race and attack my limits.

“My specific time goal for this Saturday is to run another sub-30 minutes,” he said.

“This year’s race will be different from last year, as I believe there are more strong guys that will be racing on Saturday and also, to mention one of our junior athletes, Thandolwethu Matsalo.

“I believe he will also be there in the front pack, as he is also in very good shape this year.”

Regarding the weather conditions on the day, Poti said, “the nice thing about the weather is it affects everyone, but we are used to it in the Bay; I don’t think it would be a train smash”.

Due to the event’s popularity, race organiser Michael Mbambani said the entry target for the 2026 event had been increased to 2,500.

The 10km race will begin at 7am, followed by the 5km race at 7.15am and the 1km Kiddies Dash at 8.40am.

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