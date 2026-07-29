‘Great Ndoza’ inspires in Eastern Cape endurance feat

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The Eastern Cape is a special region we know, but it is especially the resilience of the people when faced with difficult challenges that inspires.

Most would agree that Nelson Mandela epitomises the ability to overcome.

Local runner, Lwando Lwana, affectionately known as Great Ndoza, has conquered the tough Icon’s Journey Marathon from the University of Fort Hare in Dikeni (Alice) to the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha.

Lwana’s other sporting interest is very different, and he is a coach with Border Cricket for categories from U11 to U19.

He told the Daily Dispatch how he uses his experiences of long-distance running to motivate the players to work hard if they wish to achieve goals and dreams.

It is an eight-stage event made up of seven x 42,2km runs and a final sojourn of 103 km to the finish, on day 8, for a total of 400km.

The website says the following: The first leg is run as far as Fort Beaufort and then follows the Eastern Cape Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route to Mthatha, taking in stops at Whittlesea, Komani (Queenstown), and Cofimvaba.

On a phone call to Lwana, he took us through the route, which was a mixture of tar and gravel inclusive of, Ngcobo, Clarkbury, Baziya, Mqhekezweni, Qunu and Qokolweni. It is not as simple as that sounds, with night-time stopovers and then doubling back to the route the following morning. The 103km started at 9pm and was run through the night, much of it on gravel.

There were 12 Icons entered, three of whom were women. Twelve is the maximum accepted, and one fell out mere days before the start.

Lwana was the only one from the Eastern Cape, as he was from his club Buffalo Runners Athletic Club, which is based in Qonce. The club itself is racking up several athletic firsts.

In addition, there were two runners from Limpopo, three from Gauteng, one from the Northern Cape and two each from Durban and Empumalanga. Only Free State and Western Province were not present.

Lwana is no stranger to long-distance running, having taken part in the Washie 100 miler (161km) from Cathcart to the Buffalo Club, just 2.5km from the Buffalo River Mouth. (eMonti) That was achieved in 2023 when he posted a time of 23:46, well under the 26-hour cut-off.

The 2026 Comrades Marathon, which was only five weeks before the Icons, was another of his success stories, completing the up-run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg in 11:31.

Having worked his way through 10km, half marathon, standard marathon, the Comrades and Washie, he wonders out loud what else he might chase now that the Icon Journey is complete.

Should be interesting for this unassuming man with intense motivation.

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