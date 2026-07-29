We became a team of fighters — De Villiers

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Matthew de Villiers says the trust shown by coach Robin Peterson and his Warriors teammates allowed him to thrive as captain

Matthew de Villiers believes the trust placed in him by coach Robin Peterson and his teammates was the cornerstone of both his individual success and the Warriors’ memorable CSA T20 Challenge triumph after being named the competition’s Player of the Season.

The 25-year-old enjoyed the finest domestic season of his career, establishing himself as one of South African cricket’s brightest young talents through prolific run-scoring and composed leadership.

Entrusted with the Warriors’ white-ball captaincy despite still being relatively new to the professional ranks, De Villiers led from the front in the CSA T20 Challenge.

He finished as the competition’s leading run-scorer with 394 runs in nine matches at an average of 65.67 and a strike rate of 141.22.

His four half-centuries, including an unbeaten 91, helped the Warriors end their long wait for domestic silverware and earned him the CSA T20 Challenge player of the season award.

He also scored 340 runs, including two centuries, in seven One-Day Cup matches before adding 161 runs in five Four-Day Series fixtures as the Warriors reached the playoffs and final respectively.

While his performances with the bat grabbed the headlines, De Villiers believes the platform for success was created by the faith shown in him after Peterson handed him the captaincy.

Though he had captained at age-group level, leading seasoned professionals presented a different challenge.

De Villiers said earning the backing of experienced teammates early in the competition gave him the confidence to trust his instincts and lead with conviction throughout the Warriors’ title-winning campaign.

“I just trusted my skills, trusted myself and trusted my team to get the work done,” De Villiers said.

“Robin backed me and the players backed me, and that gave me the freedom to make clear decisions and take the intelligent risks you have to take as captain.”

Rather than focusing solely on results, De Villiers said his objective was to create a team built on resilience and togetherness.

“I wanted the Warriors to become a team of fighters.

“No matter what the situation was, we wanted to fight and stick together at all times.

“You can say those things with your words, but when a team genuinely sticks together, the results speak for themselves.”

He also credited Peterson’s tactical influence for shaping the Warriors’ successful campaign, describing the head coach as someone with “an unbelievable cricket brain”.

“We played a brand of intelligent cricket and knew when to do what.

“Sometimes, when you play smarter cricket than the opposition, the luck falls your way.”

Despite collecting the competition’s top individual honour, De Villiers insisted his success reflected the environment created within the squad.

“When you have confidence in your role and back your skills, you can play your own game.

“It definitely helps being part of a team that’s winning and successful.”

With an expanded domestic programme awaiting the Warriors this season, De Villiers expects another demanding campaign but believes the unity that delivered last season’s T20 title will again be the squad’s greatest asset.

“We’ve never had a problem with backing each other. That’s the Warriors brand, and hopefully we can carry that forward.”

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