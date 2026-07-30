Aldo Scribante Raceway gears up for biggest month of motorsport yet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gerald Beech will race his Chevrolet Camaro V8 for the first time at Aldo Scribante

Motorsport fans are in for an action-packed August as Aldo Scribante Raceway prepares to host what promises to be its busiest and most exciting month in recent memory.

With circuit racing taking place over three consecutive weekends, the Coega-based circuit will become the centre of South African motorsport as regional stars, national champions and thunderous V8 machinery descend on the Eastern Cape.

The month gets under way this weekend with Round Five of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional Championship before the spotlight shifts to the Northern Regions Regional Extreme Festival the following weekend.

The month then reaches its climax with the prestigious National Extreme Festival, bringing many of the country’s top drivers and race teams to the 2.48km circuit.

One of the biggest attractions this weekend will undoubtedly be local favourite Gerald Beech, who will give Eastern Cape fans their first opportunity to see his fearsome Chevrolet Camaro Dunlop V8 Supercar racing on home soil.

Beech will use the regional meeting as valuable preparation ahead of the Regional Extreme Festival, where a spectacular field of around 14 V8 Supercars is expected to shake the ground with their unmistakable roar.

After recently fitting a new power-steering pump, Beech headed to Scribante for a test session but was greeted by wet conditions.

“I was out at Scribante on Wednesday busy testing after having fitted a new power-steering pump,” Beech said.

“Unfortunately, it was raining and I had slick tyres on the car, so I just took it easy and completed a few slow laps to make sure everything was working properly.

“I really need more seat time in the car, so this weekend I’ll be joining the Modified Saloons as preparation for the Regional Extreme Festival.”

While the V8 Camaro is expected to draw plenty of attention, it won’t be the only crowd favourite on track.

Two spectacular Chevrolet Can-Am sports cars will also make appearances, with Humansdorp ace Rudolf de Vos and Matthew Gudmanz both using the meeting as a shakedown ahead of the popular Ford & Friends Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway on September 5.

The Wide Horizon Advance Training Coastal Challenge for Historic, Classic and Retro Cars promises plenty of variety and nostalgia.

Former front-runner Darryn Vice makes a welcome return to competition for the first time this season in his beautifully prepared Ford Anglia.

Standing between him and victory will be an impressive field that includes Pikkie Marais in his V6 Ford Capri, Rane Berry in a Nissan Skyline, Steven Phillips in his BMW E36, Ian Oberholzer in his Volvo S40 and Border racer Zane Schonknecht, whose incredibly quick Volkswagen Beetle has become one of the most entertaining cars to watch.

The Regional Modified Saloon category is also shaping up to produce some of the closest racing of the day.

Class B rivals Ian Riddle and Elan Buchman, both behind the wheel of rapid VW Super Cup Polos, will battle against Deon Neethling’s Audi S4, Border speedster Geoff Stephen in his lightning-fast VW Citi Golf and Rudolf de Vos in his Chevrolet Can-Am.

Their challenge will be to take on the outright pace of Class A competitor Juan van Rooyen, whose Steads Sports Car is expected to set the benchmark for outright speed.

Another category enjoying impressive growth is the Street & Fine class.

Designed to cater for both dedicated race cars and road-going performance vehicles using a handicap format, the class has attracted eight entries and continues to prove that competitive motorsport can be enjoyed by competitors from all backgrounds.

With roaring V8 Supercars, classic racing legends, modified saloons, motorcycles and exciting street car racing all sharing the programme, spectators can expect a full day of non-stop entertainment. Racing gets under way at 10am, with tickets available at the main gate.

Upcoming events:

August 1: Algoa Motorsport Club Circuit Racing Round 5 – Aldo Scribante Raceway

August 8: Northern Regions Regional Extreme Festival – Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing – Victory Raceway

August 15: National Extreme Festival – Aldo Scribante Raceway; August: Supercross Fun Day – Rover Motorcycle Club.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald