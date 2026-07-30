Court clears way for Eastern Cape regional league soccer playoffs

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The Hollywoodbets men’s Eastern Cape Regional League soccer playoffs will finally proceed at the Bunkers Hill grounds this weekend.

This is after the Eastern Cape high court discharged an interim court interdict which caused a postponement of the playoffs three weeks ago.

The issue started when Sarah Baartman regional league team Seven Stars approached the court to dispute Super Stars being the region’s representative.

Super Stars were crowned Sarah Baartman champions.

But Seven Stars wanted the court to rule in its favour and deduct points from another team in their league, Real Crusaders, for fielding ineligible players.

Had they been successful, Seven Stars would have moved to top of the league log and would have qualified for the Eastern Cape playoffs.

Seven Stars alleged that during the 2025/2026 season, Real Crusaders fielded two players who were previously registered with Seven Stars.

The club said that no clearance was issued by them for the two players.

The matter was heard on Friday.

On Tuesday, Judge Justin Laing delivered his determination, which allowed Safa-Eastern Cape to carry on with the playoffs.

Laing said reasons may be requested in writing within 10 days of the date of the order by Seven Stars.

Approached on Wednesday, Seven Stars said they would comment after speaking to their legal team.

Safa-Eastern Cape competitions committee chair Sandile Mata welcomed the court’s decision.

Regional teams Super Stars, Prides AFC (Buffalo City), Major Chiefs (Nelson Mandela Bay), Ngcobo Green Lovers (Chris Hani), United (OR Tambo), University of Fort Hare (Amathole), Young Challengers (Alfred Nzo) and Sundowns (Joe Gqabi) are the other clubs in the playoffs fighting for the two promotional spots to the ABC Motsepe League.

The draw and registration for the playoffs will be done on Friday, according to correspondence issued by Safa-Eastern Cape to the clubs.

One of KuGompo City’s oldest soccer teams, Prides AFC, who have home-ground advantage, will be on a mission to end the dwindling state of Buffalo City clubs playing in the ABC Motsepe League.

With the regional league playoffs clashing with the Engen Knockout Challenge this weekend, the provincial mother body said that the two competitions would proceed simultaneously.

“Engen inter-regional fixtures will go on as planned, with hosting regions to ensure the smooth running of the games on Saturday.

“The regions are Alfred Nzo, Chris Hani, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay,” Safa-Eastern Cape said.

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