Madibaz cricket ‘DNA’ found in SA student team for tri-series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three Madibaz players are in the national student team competing in a tri-series cricket tournament against emerging teams from South Africa and Bangladesh that started on Thursday. They are, from left, Weza Gqiba, coach Garth Anderson and Jason Raubenheimer.

The national student outfit that walked out onto the Groenkloof cricket oval at the University of Pretoria on Thursday to take on the SA Emerging team had more than just a sampling of Madibaz DNA.

The 50-over tri-series, comprising four matches followed by a final on August 12, features coach Garth Anderson, along with all-rounders Jason Raubenheimer and Weza Gqiba.

A Bangladeshi Emerging team is the other nation involved in the competition.

The Madibaz mentor, currently the acting cricket manager at Madibaz Sport, has been appointed assistant coach.

“I am humbled,” Anderson said on the eve of the competition from his hotel in the host city, where his team assembled earlier this week to prepare for their opening match.

“It is an important step in my coaching journey.”

As is the case for him, he believes the series will also be invaluable for his players.

“It will expose them to different styles of cricket and a highly competitive environment,” he said, adding that such opportunities were crucial in helping players bridge the gap to the higher levels of the game.

“These tournaments accelerate a player’s development because they are exposed to higher standards and increased pressure.

“Beyond improving their cricket, they also develop resilience and professionalism.”

Raubenheimer has been at the coalface ever since he learnt of his selection and was in a confident mood as he waited for the battle to get under way.

“I’m ready to give my best,” he said, acknowledging that adaptability was key in the unfamiliar wintry conditions.

The 27-year-old, who is contracted by the Warriors franchise, has focused on improving his consistency of late.

“I have continued playing and training to stay match-ready. My goal is to perform well and contribute to the team while also learning from playing against strong opposition.”

He was on tenterhooks as he readied himself to represent his country and make the most of the opportunity.

Gqiba, an architectural technology student at Mandela University who is also active within the Warriors set-up, gave a thumbs-up to his own preparation.

“I’ve been fortunate. The coaches and players have helped me refine my skills and strengthen the basics of my game.”

The 24-year-old gave kudos to the tertiary institution’s own cricket programme, too. He always has access to prepared pitches to hone his skills and is grateful for the fact.

Having represented both the Eastern Province Colts and PE Cricket Club at the national club championship in Pretoria, Gqiba feels he has a handle on the Highveld conditions.

“The wickets should have good pace and movement because it’s still before the start of the season,” he said.

With the ball travelling further at altitude, he thinks the tournament will favour a team playing a positive brand of cricket.

Fixtures (all in Pretoria):

July 30: Ussa vs SA Emerging (Groenkloof Oval)

August 3: Ussa vs Bangladesh Emerging (Tuks Oval)

August 5: Ussa vs SA Emerging (Irene Country Club)

August 7: Ussa vs Bangladesh Emerging (Irene Country Club)

August 12: Final. - Full Stop Communications

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald