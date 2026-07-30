Mancini wants to get Italy back to trophy-winning ways

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Newly appointed Italy head soccer coach Roberto Mancini poses at a press conference in Rome this week

Newly-appointed Italy soccer coach Roberto Mancini said Wednesday he was dreaming of bagging a major trophy, the Azzurri having missed out on the last three World Cups.

Mancini was speaking at his first press conference since being unveiled as the successor to Gennaro Gattuso, who resigned as Italy coach after their World Cup qualification playoff final defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.

The 61-year-old Mancini was previously Italy boss from 2018 until 2023, leading them to the Euro 2020 title.

He has been preferred to another ex-national team coach in Antonio Conte.

“I hope to win another trophy, maybe two,” Mancini said.

“My goal is to make sure the team immediately gets back to winning ways.”

Mancini’s first period at the helm of the Italy side ended suddenly when he took up the Saudi Arabia job.

Leaving the Italy setup at the time, he said, was “a bit like losing the woman of your life”.

But the former Manchester City and Inter Milan coach, who has signed a four-year deal, vowed “to make sure the team is so good that the fans fall in love with it all over again”.

Mancini added: “I believe there are young, talented players in Italy. I simply believe we need to trust them and let them play.”

His first game in charge is a Nations League match against Belgium in Rome on September 25, before facing Turkey three days later.

Then comes a trip to Paris when Italy take on France, with Zinedine Zidane at the helm.

“These will be important matches,” he said. “We’ll immediately see our strengths and the areas in which we’ll need to improve.”

Mancini was appointed on Tuesday, along with Claudio Ranieri as technical director in place of Paolo Maldini, who reportedly threatened to resign if Mancini was appointed.

Mancini’s appointment, however, remains divisive, despite leading Italy to the Euro 2020 title and a 37-match unbeaten streak.

His abrupt resignation as Italy coach in the summer of 2023 to take charge of Saudi Arabia reportedly damaged his standing with many senior officials at the Italian federation, particularly as the Azzurri were struggling in their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024.

Mancini left his job with the Saudi national side just 14 months later.

He was most recently coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd, with whom he signed a two-year deal last November.

Now he will turn his attentions to the job of taking Italy back to the top of the international game.

The four-time world champions have not reached a World Cup since 2014, and have not even played a knockout stage match at the tournament since winning the 2006 final against France on penalties.

The one success in that time was the European Championship victory, also secured in a shootout against England five years ago.

Their title defence, with Luciano Spalletti at the helm, ended with a last-16 loss to Switzerland in 2024.

Mancini also won three consecutive Serie A titles as Inter Milan boss between 2005 and 2008.

He then led Manchester City to their first English league title since 1968 with a famous last-day victory over QPR in the 2011/12 Premier League season. — AFP

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