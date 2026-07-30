Pumas set to blood young guns against Boks in Buenos Aires

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First-choice flyhalf Tomas Albornoz is not available to play for Argentina against the Springboks in Buenos Aires on August 8. Here Albornoz is in action for the Barbarians against the Springboks in Gqeberha

Argentina are set to field a youthful experimental squad and throw several uncapped players into the deep end when they take on the Springboks in Buenos Aires on August 8.

Captain Julian Montoya is unavailable, while first-choice flyhalf Tomas Albornoz is sidelined after being charged with misconduct by World Rugby following Argentina’s defeat against England on July 18.

After not using any uncapped players in his Nations Championship squad during July, Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi is expected to adopt a more adventurous approach against the world champions.

The eight players are in line to make their Test debuts against SA are Franco Carrera, Agustín Fraga, Francisco Moreno, Leonel Oviedo, Juan Penoucos, Juan Martín Scelzo, Mateo Soler and Tobías Wade.

Contepomi has also welcomed back loosehead prop Rodrigo Martínez, who is yet to feature under his tenure, while veteran lock Tomás Lavanini returns to the national setup for the first time since Argentina’s defeat to SA in September 2024.

The Argentina coach says upcoming fixtures against the Boks and Australia will provide a good test for his squad.

“These three upcoming matches are very important for us,” he said.

“We’ll be hosting the world champions and playing a series against the Wallabies, which always presents very challenging encounters.

“The goal is to have excellent preparation and be ready for these matches.

“Physical and mental health is crucial for us, and that’s why several players will be rested, allowing us to broaden the squad and work with new players.

“As we always emphasise, our goal is to prepare players to be successful with Los Pumas.”

Meanwhile, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has called up prop Ntuthuko Mchunu to the national squad for the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina.

Mchunu’s inclusion in the group increases the size of Erasmus’s squad in Johannesburg to 44 players.

Argentina squad:

Forwards:

Loosehead props: Rodrigo Martínez (3 caps), Mayco Vivas (42 caps), Boris Wenger (8 caps).

Hookers: Leonel Oviedo (uncapped), Ignacio Ruiz (30 caps)

Tighthead props: Pedro Delgado (11 caps), Francisco Moreno (uncapped), Tomás Rapetti (6 caps)

Locks: Franco Carrera (uncapped), Efraín Elías (3 caps), Tomás Lavanini (91 caps), Guido Petti (101 caps)

Flanks: Facundo Cardozo (uncapped)*, Benjamín Grondona (2 caps), Pablo Matera (124 caps), Juan Penoucos (uncapped)

No 8s: Joaquin Moro (5 caps), Juan Martín Scelzo (uncapped)

Backs:

Scrumhalves: Simón Benítez Cruz (12 caps), Gonzalo Bertranou (68 caps), Agustín Moyano (9 caps)

Flyhalves: Gerónimo Prisciantelli (4 caps), Nicolás Roger (3 caps)

Centres: Faustino Sánchez Valarolo (2 caps), Benjamín Ordiz (uncapped), Lucio Cinti (42 caps), Agustín Fraga (uncapped), Matías Moroni (97 caps)

Wings: Rodrigo Isgró (17 caps), Ignacio Mendy (5 caps), Santiago Pernas (1 cap).

Fullbacks: Santiago Carreras (67 caps), Mateo Soler (uncapped), Tobías Wade (uncapped).

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