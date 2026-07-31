‘These have been wonderful years for me,’ says Broos as he bids farewell to Bafana Bafana

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Hugo Broos has bid farewell to Bafana Bafana and South Africa.

After almost five years at the coaching helm, Broos has not renewed his contract with the South African Football Association (Safa) as he goes into retirement.

Broos is widely credited for his role in reviving the fortunes of the senior national team from no-hopers to qualifying for back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournaments.

He was recently in charge when Bafana Bafana reached the historic achievement of progressing to the knockout stages at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

I hope things will go well for Bafana, and the necessary steps will be taken to make sure that players become even better — Hugo Broos

Speaking at his farewell press conference at Safa House on Friday afternoon, Broos said the past five years have been immensely rewarding because of the connection he had with the players.

He also said being away from home and his family was the reason he has decided not to continue with the team on their way to the 2027 Afcon in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

“I hope things will go well for Bafana, and the necessary steps will be taken to make sure that players become even better. I wish my successor all the best going forward, and I want to thank Safa president Danny Jordaan and the rest of the Safa staff and the minister of sport Gayton McKenzie for his enthusiastic support.”

TimesLIVE