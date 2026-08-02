Bok heavy hitters back for battle against Los Pumas

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Lock Eben Etzebeth is back in the Springbok squad for Saturday’s clash against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Several heavy hitters will return to action when the Springboks face Argentina on Saturday in a timely dress rehearsal for upcoming blockbuster duels against old foes the All Blacks in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a powerful squad for a one-off Test against Los Pumas which will afford him valuable insights into the state of readiness of key players ahead of the series.

Captain Siya Kolisi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth and Morne van den Berg return from injury for what is expected to be a physical confrontation against the Argentinians (kickoff 9pm).

Players not in the squad to face Argentina will reassemble at the team’s training base in Johannesburg this week to begin their preparations for the greatest rivalry series.

“We tried to get the balance right between giving some guys who are returning from injury and who have not had too much game time in our last four matches a valuable run against Argentina,” Erasmus said.

“At the same time, managing the players who have played a lot of rugby this year.

“The guys who have recovered from their injuries have been training hard this week and are ready to go, so it will be great for them to get a tough Test match under the belt before we face New Zealand.

“Several players, meanwhile, have been performing for us week in and week out, so it was important that we manage their workload, while players such as Ox Nche and Franco Mostert are still on the road to recovery.

“The training camp in Johannesburg will be useful for them to continue to put in the hard yards and for the injured players to continue their rehabilitation.”

Erasmus said the Boks were braced for a titanic battle in Buenos Aires.

“Argentina are a quality outfit and we know we will be in for a massive challenge and we are preparing for a physical and gruelling battle over there,” he said.

“They are a well-coached team, who have tested us in the last few years, while they have also been competitive in the Nations Championship, so it will be a good test for us as a team.

“We had a series of productive sessions throughout last week in Johannesburg, and all the players know what we expect of them, so everyone understands the importance of building on our season.”

Argentina are set to field a youthful experimental squad and throw several uncapped players into the deep end on Saturday.

Captain Julian Montoya is unavailable, while first-choice flyhalf Tomas Albornoz is sidelined after being charged with misconduct by World Rugby after Argentina’s defeat against England on July 18.

Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi is expected to adopt a more adventurous approach against the world champions after not using any uncapped players in his Nations Championship squad during July,

The eight players are in line to make their Test debuts against SA are Franco Carrera, Agustín Fraga, Francisco Moreno, Leonel Oviedo, Juan Penoucos, Juan Martín Scelzo, Mateo Soler and Tobías Wade.

Contepomi has also welcomed back loosehead prop Rodrigo Martínez, who is yet to feature under his tenure, while veteran lock Tomás Lavanini returns to the national setup for the first time since Argentina’s defeat to SA in September 2024.

Springbok travelling squad to Argentina (in alphabetical order):

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Ben-Jason Dixon, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Cameron Hanekom, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Wilco Louw, Zachary Porthen, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese.

Backs: Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Quan Horn, Herchel Jantjies, Canan Moodie, Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe.

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