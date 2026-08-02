Chelsea sign Brighton striker Welbeck

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Chelsea signed Brighton’s veteran striker Danny Welbeck in a deal worth a reported £5m (R111.6m) on Saturday.

Welbeck agreed a two-year contract with the Blues and will link up with Xabi Alonso’s squad on their pre-season tour.

The 35-year-old’s move to Stamford Bridge is a break from Chelsea’s habit of signing younger players with the potential to be developed into stars or sold at a profit.

It is the first time Chelsea have paid a transfer fee for a player over the age of 26 since they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in 2022 when the striker was 33.

“When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it’s something that fills you with such immense pride.

“Knowing the history of Chelsea, it’s a club that wants to win trophies and is pushing to do that every single season,” Welbeck said.

“I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time.

“I know a few of the boys already, and I’ve had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection.

“I’ve got that fire in my belly, and I’m ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud.”

New Chelsea manager Alonso was keen to add experience to his squad after last season’s disappointing 10th-place finish in the Premier League.

He opted for Welbeck after the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward enjoyed a memorable campaign with Brighton.

Welbeck, who has 42 caps for England, scored 13 goals in 37 Premier League games last term after netting 10 times in 2024-25.

Welbeck’s arrival in west London will raise questions about the future of Chelsea striker Liam Delap, who flopped last season after signing from Ipswich, as well as fellow forwards Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu.

Welbeck is the latest player to move from Brighton to Chelsea in recent years after Joao Pedro, Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella, who joined Real Madrid earlier this summer.

The Blues spent a British record £117m (R2.61bn) to sign England forward Morgan Rogers, 24, from Aston Villa in July.

They also landed France defender Maxence Lacroix, 26, from Crystal Palace for £52m (R1.16bn) earlier this week and signed Atalanta defender Marco Palestra, 21, for £43m (R959.76m).

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Brentford’s 36-year-old England midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Welbeck spent six years at Brighton after joining from Watford in 2020, scoring 51 goals and contributing 18 assists, while becoming the Seagulls’ all-time leading top-flight goalscorer.

“Danny has made an incredible contribution to Brighton. His performances, goals and experience played a key role in some of the most important moments in our recent history, while his character and leadership made him a hugely respected figure within the club,” Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said.

AFP