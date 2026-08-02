Leopards, Blues keep title race chances alive while Buffs’ league hopes fade

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Sali Mlenzana from Buffalos RFC fends off WSU Eagles fullback Lindokuhle Bhomoyi during their Super League game at Baysville School of Skills on Saturday. Buffs beat WSU Eagles 36-21. Picture ALAN EASON

Young Leopards closed down the gap at the top of the Border Super League at the weekend.

After blazing past Old Boys 41-10 in Ducats on Saturday, the Leopards are now two points behind log leaders East London Police with one round left in the league.

Police have 44 points, and Leopards are on 42, both after 10 matches.

While Amahobohobo did their job in Ducats, the University of Fort Hare closed down the points margin on the table in their game against Komga United in Dikeni.

The Blues beat Komga 46-27 at the Davidson Stadium to move to third place on 33 points after eight games.

The Blues have the advantage of three matches in hand to accumulate maximum points and challenge for the title as well now.

The Blues’ game was Komga’s last. They will have to await their fate as to whether they made the top six to qualify for the Super 14 and Brutten Ten. They are currently fourth place with 32 points but with a negative points difference.

At Baysville, Buffaloes finished their 2026 league campaign on a good note after beating WSU Eagles 36-21. They moved to sixth position on 23 points after 11 games.

The Swallows and WSU All Blacks fixture at the NU1 Stadium in Mdantsane did not proceed.

In the second-tier Premier League, the battle at the top between Rising Stars and Lovedale continued this weekend.

Rising Stars put a mammoth score of 77-14 over Ntlaza Lions in Kwelera while Lovedale escaped by the skin of their teeth at the Mzwini Field, narrowly beating United Brothers 19-15.

This means Lovedale have 44 points after 10 matches while Stars have 43 after nine games.

While other matches over the weekend saw Ngculu Zebras beat Ocean Sweepers 29-21 at the Nqamakwe Grounds, Wallabies pulled off a 29-24 victory over Winter Rose at the NU13 Mdantsane Field.

The battle of the neighbouring teams in Ntabozuko saw Breidbach’s Africans reign supreme 41-17 over Berlin Tigers.

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