Mvalo commits to breathing life into ailing Border Rugby

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The new Border Rugby executive committee is, from left, Zongezile Mdoda, Vusumzi Joni, Phumelele Hlati (deputy president), Theo Mvalo (president), Siphokazi Njani (vice- president), Katiso Mosioua and Mzingisi Douw.

Theo Mvalo promised to right Border Rugby’s floundering ship after being elected as the union’s new president at its AGM in KuGompo City on Sunday.

He succeeds Zuko Badli, who occupied the position for the past four years.

Mvalo’s main mandate, together with his executive, he said, was to strengthen the union’s financial muscle by getting the private sector on board through sponsorships, which were missing, hampering the progress of the union’s teams, from juniors through to seniors.

The meeting in Cambridge was attended by representatives of affiliated clubs, district rugby unions, schools rugby, women’s rugby associates and members of the executive committee.

There were threats, in the run-up to the gathering, of postponement and that it might be interdicted because of concerns over certain elements of the election process.

But having achieved the required quorum, delegates unanimously resolved to proceed with the election of the new office bearers.

The auditors presented the annual financial statements and confirmed that the Border Rugby Union had received an unqualified audit opinion, reflecting sound financial governance and compliance.

Mvalo went head-to-head with Asanda Simoyi for the presidency and landed 33 of the 49 votes.

Simoyi and 13 others did not attend Sunday’s gathering.

Mvalo had served as part of the executive committee as a club representative.

“I am thrilled that the rugby community has entrusted me with the responsibility,” he said.

“I have been involved in rugby for quite some time. I know what is needed.

“Our mission is to revitalise rugby and to make sure that we grow all our sectors of rugby.

“That is your youth, your women and males.

“We know there have been ups and downs and what our rugby has gone through. It is our objective and duty to change those.

“I have an experienced leadership group on the executive: the deputy, he [comes] from the districts and understands the dynamics, and we have club and district reps that are experienced.

“And the vice-president has been in the executive. With her expertise, she will show us how to do things,” Mvalo said.

Phumelele Hlati was elected as deputy president after standing against Yongama Mkaza and Thembalethu Bhenuka.

Siphokazi Njani was re-elected unopposed as vice-president.

The district rugby unions elected Vusumzi Joni and Zongezile Mdoda as district representatives on the executive committee.

Clubs competing in the Premier and Super League divisions elected Mzingisi Douw as their representative.

Wayne Weyer and Mandisa Mgabadeli were also co-opted as additional members.

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