Nose, Solomons crowned winners at NMB Choose to Challenge race

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Cwenga Nose wins the NMB Choose to Challenge 10km race at Baywest on Saturday

Cwenga Nose conquered the biting cold to claim his first Nelson Mandela Bay Choose to Challenge victory on Saturday at the Baywest Mall.

At just 25, he surged ahead to become the first man across the finish line, outpacing race favourite Melikhaya Frans in a swift 29 minutes and 27 seconds.

Keanu Domingo came second in 29:38.

Defending champion Frans of Ikhamva Athetetic Club finished third in 29:38.

“I started the race from the back of the leading pack, because I came late from my warm-up session, so I had to race hard to catch up with the leading pack,” Nose said.

“So, I had that challenge, but I am overjoyed with the victory because I only came here to test myself.

Refeloe Solomons celebrates her victory in the NMB Choose to Challenge race on Saturday (FREDLIN ADRIAAN )

“I won the Colchester race and the VW 21km race, and I finished second in the NMB Half Marathon this year; I am grateful for that consistency.

“I am looking forward to maintaining my consistency in future races throughout the year.”

When asked what he thought he did well this year, Nose responded: “I believe this has been coming for years.

“I believe I have only reached my peak this year.

“This year’s competition was tough because everyone had prepared thoroughly for the race.

“I’m not going to lie, this was a hard win.”

In the women’s race, Nedbank Running Club’s Refeloe Solomons defended her title.

She crossed the finish line in 37:42.

Kelly van Vliet finished second in 37:57, with Desnay O’Grady third in 38:18.

“I am extremely happy to have won the race for the second consecutive time. It is again a blessing,” Solomons said.

“My preparation for the race was good; the fitness was good since the NMB Half Marathon.

“I was a little tired, but I was happy. I enjoy running and Choose to Challenge is one of my favourite races to challenge.

“I love the race because it helps me improve my time.”

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