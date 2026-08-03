Liverpool boss Iraola downplays Frimpong injury concerns

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Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong plays the ball against Wrexham AFC at Yankee Stadium last Wednesday

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola was hopeful that Jeremie Frimpong had avoided injury during their 4-2 pre-season defeat by Leeds United in Chicago on Sunday after the defender asked to be substituted midway through the second half.

Liverpool can ill afford to lose the 25-year-old with the club already suffering several injury setbacks ahead of the new Premier League season.

Defender Joe Gomez is expected to miss the start of the campaign after suffering a muscle injury in their win over Sunderland, while Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injuries.

“Jeremie asked for the sub but I don’t think it’s an injury,” Iraola told Liverpool media after the game.

“It was just some overload and I hope he’s not injured in that way. I don’t think we’ve lost anyone.”

Spaniard Iraola, who joined Liverpool in June after Dutchman Arne Slot was sacked, said the match had provided valuable lessons as they concluded their US tour.

“Obviously it’s not the result you want but I think it was probably the most useful friendly we played — in a positive way in the first half and in a negative way in the second half,” he said.

“We’ve learnt a lot from today and we can take good conclusions and solve some things.”

Liverpool, who finished fifth last term, visit Newcastle United in their opening Premier League fixture on August 23.

• Meanwhile, Chelsea have signed Argentina international Valentin Barco from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on a seven-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old midfielder was part of the Argentina squad that lost 1-0 to Spain in July’s World Cup final.

He spent last season at Strasbourg after the French club made his loan move from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion permanent.

“Chelsea FC is pleased to confirm the signing of Argentinian international Valentin Barco from RC Strasbourg,” the club said in a statement.

“The versatile midfielder has signed a contract until 2033 and will join up with manager Xabi Alonso and his new teammates later in pre-season.”

Barco scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 58 appearances for Strasbourg in all competitions.

The Argentinian, who has won five caps and scored twice for his country, began his career at Boca Juniors before joining Brighton in 2024.

Chelsea have strengthened their squad ahead of the new season with the signings of playmaker Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, Atalanta’s Marco Palestra and striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton.

Alonso’s side, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season, begin the new campaign at Fulham on August ​24. — Reuters

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