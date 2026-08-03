Soodoo’s 23 wins seal apprentice title amidst setback

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The banter in the Fairview jockey room started to fade towards the end of the season, the more winners Bavish Soodoo rode.

“Yes, it got quiet,” the Mauritian-born apprentice jockey said with a big smile on Friday at the last meeting of the 2025/2026 racing season.

Soodoo rode 23 winners at Fairview since August last year. He will officially be crowned as the Champion Apprentice Jockey and Champion East Cape-based jockey at the awards evening to be held at Fairview next month.

There is always fierce good-natured competition amongst the locally based jockeys and Soodoo was thankful to come out on top this season.

He acknowledged that it took hard work to secure those titles and, in the process, riding for various stables.

Soodoo was quick to thank the South African Jockey Academy for their guidance, as well as all the trainers and owners who gave him the opportunities to ride winners.

“And of course a special thank you to Mister Jacques Strydom,” Soodoo said, again with that friendly smile, as the trainer was standing next to him during this chat in the Fairview parade ring.

Strydom is also the mentor of the apprentice jockeys based at Fairview.

The quick chat took place in the Fairview parade ring just before Soodoo and Strydom discussed riding tactics for the fourth race on the day.

Soodoo has won on one of the stars in Strydom’s stable, Ravilious, before and rode another fine race to run second this time.

Just past the winning post, Soodoo’s mount stumbled and the rider had a terrible fall.

He was rushed to a Gqeberha hospital, where he will now focus on his recovery.

“Bavish is a much-loved member of our Academy,” the South African Jockey Academy said in a statement.

“Throughout his apprenticeship, he has demonstrated courage, determination and humility. These qualities continue to inspire everyone around him.”

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