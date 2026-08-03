Warriors’ Kruger chasing the next level

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Warriors' all-rounder Patrick Kruger believes his move to Gqeberha marked a turning point in his career.

Stepping outside his comfort zone proved to be the catalyst for the most successful period of his career, Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Patrick Kruger said.

Looking back on his move from the Knights to the Warriors ahead of the 2023-24 season, Kruger said the change in environment challenged him to become a more complete cricketer.

“I was out of my comfort zone, and I didn’t know what to expect,” he said.

“Working with Robby [Peterson] and Bakes [Baakier Abrahams], they knew what it takes to play at the next level and what I had to work on.

“My fitness, my bowling and backing myself all improved.

“Playing with guys who compete at the highest level also showed me that I could do it too and pushed me to aim for bigger things.”

While many observers expected technical adjustments to spark his improvement, Kruger said consistency had instead come through smarter preparation.

“I don’t think anything has really changed in my game.

“Obviously just my fitness, my thinking and how I go about my innings and whatever I’m doing on the field.

“I just train smarter, do the basic things right and prepare better for every game.

“I think that’s what has made me more consistent.”

That development has coincided with Kruger becoming a key figure for the Warriors while also enjoying back-to-back SA20 title-winning campaigns with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

He believes both environments have shaped him in different ways.

“At the Warriors we always had a younger team, so us as senior players had to stand up and bring that experience.

“The Sunrisers environment is different because you’re surrounded by experienced international players.

“Being around those guys and good coaches showed me I could compete at that level and prepared me for international cricket.”

Winning trophies with the Warriors is my first priority. If the team performs well, the personal rewards usually come with it. Hopefully, we can win another trophy or two over the next few years — Patrick Kruger

The confidence he gained in the SA20 led to his Proteas debut in 2024, an experience Kruger said reinforced his belief that he belonged at the highest level.

“The SA20 prepares you for that level.

“Playing against international players and working with top coaches gives you confidence.

“It also taught me that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to.

“I didn’t think I would ever play for South Africa with the way things were going before I moved to the Warriors, but everything changed.”

Though opportunities at international level have been limited since then, the 31-year-old remains focused on controlling what he can ahead of the new season.

“For me it’s my fitness and my bowling,” he said.

“My game has been OK, but those are the two biggest areas I want to improve because they’ll give me the best chance of getting back into the Proteas.

“We haven’t really had those conversations with the coaches, but that’s where my focus is.”

For now, however, Kruger’s priorities remain firmly with the Warriors.

“Winning trophies with the Warriors is my priority.

“If the team perform well, the personal rewards usually come with it.

“Hopefully, we can win another trophy or two over the next few years,” he said.

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