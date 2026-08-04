NMB’s Ironman 70.3 race to hold African Championship status

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Jan Frodeno acknowledges the crowd after winning the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2018.

The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay race will become an African Championship and will be the first Ironman 70.3 triathlon to hold the regional championship distinction on the African continent.

Nelson Mandela Bay will join regional championships in Europe, North America, Latin America and the Middle East.

This announcement builds on two decades of racing heritage in Nelson Mandela Bay, where Ironman SA has taken place for 21 years.

Over its 21-year history, the event has delivered significant economic impact.

More than 22,000 athletes have taken part in the event since 2012, including those racing for the Ironman4theKidz Charity Trust.

Through the charity, the event has raised more than R43m which has supported community initiatives and projects across the country such as the purchase of a 60-seater bus for Heatherbank, which does six trips a day ensuring children are at school.

Also, the building of Early Birds Day Care which focuses on early child development and care for 30 children preparing for entering the school system and the building of a swimming pool at Khayalethu for water wise.

The race weekend will continue to include the Isuzu 5150 Nelson Mandela Bay, Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge and the Ironkids SA events.

Nelson Mandela Bay, which hosted the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2018, lost the Ironman African Championship to Mossel Bay for 2027. — The Ironman Group

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