Build it celebrates the dreams born between a brick and a ball

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Through the U13 soccer programme, Build it are helping young players to realise their potential

Every South African soccer star has a beginning. Long before the packed stadiums, professional contracts and national colours, many first learn the game between four bricks on a dusty field, guided by little more than imagination, determination and a love for the game.

It is this universal South African experience that inspires Build it’s iPali campaign - “Where the Game Begins” - a celebration of the communities, informal pitches and grassroots programmes that nurture young talent.

Bringing this commitment to life is Build it’s continued investment in its 230 U13 tournaments across Southern Africa, which creates opportunities for thousands of young players to turn playground dreams into tangible pathways for growth, development and future success.

The Eastern Cape has already hosted 18 Build it events this season and five more will happen before the end of August. The remaining Build it stores events for the season are: Gcuwa on August 1; Kenton on August 8; Port Alfred on August 15, Aliwal North on August 22; Gariep on August 22.

The tournament gives grassroots players an opportunity to showcase their skills, compete at provincial and national levels and, most importantly, believe that their dreams can become reality.

For nearly two decades, the initiative has gone beyond the game itself, creating pathways for development, mentorship and education while strengthening the communities that nurture young talent.

Build it marketing executive Chris Quayle says the campaign is rooted in an understanding that every soccer journey has a beginning, and that communities play an essential role in shaping future champions.

“Soccer is deeply woven into the fabric of South African communities,” Quayle said. “Long before players step onto professional pitches, their journeys often begin with four bricks marking a goal and a dream that extends far beyond the field.

“Through our iPali campaign, we want to celebrate these beginnings and continue creating opportunities for young people to develop their talent, build confidence and realise their potential.”