Cameron Smith wants LIV to live on but would ‘100%’ return to PGA Tour

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Cameron Smith wants LIV Golf to survive, but if it does not, he would “100%” return to the PGA Tour.

“I mean, if it was the only option, I think that’s where everyone would want to be for sure, 100%,” the Australian and former World No 2 said in Bedminster, New Jersey, ahead of this week’s LIV Golf New York event.

“It would go back to old times.”

But Smith made it clear he would strongly prefer that LIV Golf can continue.

“I want it to work, really, to be honest. It’s great fun out here.

“The team that we’ve got, I feel like we make each other better, better people and better golfers as well,” Smith said.

“Yeah, I’d hate to see it go away. We’ll see what happens.”

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced in April that it would not continue its financial support of the league beyond this season.

Smith signed with the breakaway league in 2022, receiving a contract reportedly worth $140m (R2.297bn)

Smith is the captain of the all-Australian team Ripper GC.

“What we’ve been able to do for golf in Australia is really quite important to me: junior golf, the Little Rippers, the event that we have down there, the people it brings out to showcase our great league,” Smith said.

“It would be a shame for all that to go away, and I feel like we’ve worked really hard over the last three or four years to kind of make that all happen.”

LIV Golf’s Adelaide event in February was among the league’s most popular stops this season and set records for golf in Australia.

More than 115,000 fans attended across the week in Adelaide, making it the highest-attended golf event in the country’s history.

“Australian golf is important to me. I think it [LIV] improves it,” Smith said.

“I think all the numbers are up. The memberships are up. Social play is up. I think that’s in part because of us.

“So I think it would be a shame for Australian golf if it did go away.”

Though multiple reports say the LIV Golf Team Championship scheduled for late August in Michigan would be cancelled amid the league’s financial troubles, the players were reportedly told to prepare as if it was on schedule, and Smith said he was doing just that.

“We had a great year there last year in Detroit, and we’re hoping we get back there,” he said of the season-ending event set for August 27-30 at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth, a Detroit suburb.

“It’s a great golf course, a great venue, and the crowds really turned up as well. Yeah, would be disappointed if it wasn’t.”

LIV Golf has been mum on the status of the $40m (R656m) event, which has $11.2m (R183.69m) going to the winning team.

However, The Cardinal, which hosted the 2025 LIV team championship, had no tournament infrastructure or fan hospitality built out yet, Front Office Sports reported last week.

Smith said the LIV team was working hard behind the scenes to get them playing next year, and he hoped to learn more at an upcoming players’ meeting.

“I don’t really understand what is going to happen. I think it’s all up in the air,” he said.

“I feel like we’re well-informed, but I feel like a lot of it is still up in the air. We don’t know.”

When asked about his plans if LIV Golf folded, he said he had not made any.

“I’m contracted to the end of next year, so I was expecting to play until the end of next year and renegotiate and hopefully go on,” Smith said.

“I’m a positive guy, so I’ve made no effort to go seek anything else.” — Field Level Media

The Herald