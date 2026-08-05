Duncan Village school rewards medal winner Mapasa after SA champs feat

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PUNCHING HARD. Iviwe Mapasa is congratulated by trainer Thulani Mhlubulwana, right and Qaqamba High School headmasters Kwanele Ngcutane and Lungisa Millie in Duncan Village

Duncan Village’s Qaqamba High School came to a standstill when it welcomed one of its learners, Iviwe Mapasa, from the national championships in Cape Town, where she won a silver medal recently.

The occasion was fused into the school boxing programme run by Buffalo City municipality sport office headed by former world champions Welcome Ncita and Vuyani Bungu.

The programme, which partnered with boxing leagues in Duncan Village schools launched by ring announcer Siya Taho, is expected to punch off in gusto in September.

However, while schools eagerly await the start of the programme, learners continue to pursue their boxing dream under boxing clubs in the shack-littered settlement, including Zakhele Youth Boxing run by Thulani Mhlubulwana.

Mhlubulwana said he was proud of Mapasa’s achievements, which included being voted as the best female of the tournament in the youth category despite coming from a disadvantaged background.

“As you know, our gymnasium is housed in a shack which often leaks water during rainy days, but these kids diligently come to training to pursue their boxing dream,” he said.

Mapasa has been punching above her weight in provincial and national championships by consistently winning gold medals and best boxer of the tournament at SA level since 2022.

For her achievements, Mapasa was presented with a R2000 cheque by the school to encourage her in her boxing career.

Mhlubulwana said the gesture would go a long way in cushioning the financial strain at Mapasa’s home, which is also housed in a shack.

“I know to some R2,000 is nothing, but to these kids’ home it makes a huge difference and is a source of encouragement in their careers.

“This is why we at Zakhele cannot thank Qaqamba High School enough for recognising and rewarding excellence in both education and sport.”

Mhlubulwana added that the embrace of schools’ boxing programme by institutions such as Qaqamba would go a long way in discouraging learners and children from involvement in substance abuse and other wayward activities.

“We are grateful to the parents of these children, such as Mrs Nokuthula Mapasa, for allowing her daughter to pursue her boxing dream while also providing unwavering support for her.”

Mapasa’s career trajectory will be when she represents SA at the international qualifying tournament in Mozambique in December.

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