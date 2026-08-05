EP coach Samboer backs squad balance in SA U21 IPT

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Captain Xander Elkington will lead Eastern Province’s bid to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish when the SA U21 Interprovincial Tournament gets under way in Gqeberha on Monday

Eastern Province head coach Dayne Samboer believes his side has the right blend of youth and experience to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish when they host next week’s SA U21 Interprovincial in Gqeberha.

The country’s top provincial under-21 teams will converge on the city from Monday to Friday, with matches taking place at the KC March and Grey High School hockey fields as EP look to use home advantage to climb the standings.

Having guided many of the players through the provincial under-18 ranks over the past few seasons, Samboer believes continuity within the squad has laid a solid foundation ahead of the tournament.

“One of the advantages with this group is that I’ve coached the provincial under-18 side for the past two years, so I’ve got a very good understanding of the players,” Samboer said.

The squad boasts a healthy mix of experienced campaigners and several younger players stepping up from the under-18 structures, something Samboer believes will strengthen EP’s challenge.

“We’ve got a good mix of experience and youth,” he said.

“Trying to get them to play together and play a very good brand of exciting hockey is something I’m really looking forward to.”

The boys play the majority of their [club] hockey on those turfs, so they should be comfortable with what the surface has to offer — Head coach Dayne Samboer on home advantage

EP finished fourth when they last hosted the tournament in 2022, while placing fourth and fifth respectively in the last two editions of the tournament, and Samboer’s side will be eager to take another step forward on home soil.

“We definitely have an advantage over there,” he said.

“The boys play the majority of their hockey on those turfs, so they should be comfortable with what the surface has to offer.

“The support will also be great for the boys, and I think it will be a really good experience for them.”

With the opening fixtures only days away, Samboer said the emphasis had shifted away from fitness and conditioning towards ensuring every player fully understood their role within the team.

“Our focus will be on a few practice sessions to make sure everybody understands the game plan,” he said.

“We’ll also be refining some of those responsibilities just to make the transition into the IPT a little bit easier.”

Beyond competing for provincial honours, the tournament also represents an important stepping stone for players with ambitions of progressing to the next level.

“The U21 IPT is definitely the stage to showcase your skills,” Samboer said.

“I’m sure the national selectors will be watching, so it’s a really good opportunity for the guys to showcase their abilities while representing the province.”

While Samboer hopes his side can improve on last year’s finish, he insists success will ultimately be measured by how effectively his players execute the structures and principles they have developed.

“I think success is determined by how well you implement your plans,” he said.

“I’ve been working over the last few years preparing this group, so if they can implement what we’ve worked on, I’d definitely consider that a success.”

Squad: Khalid Ackerdien, Antwone April, Ben Atkinson, Jordyn Billie, Kaino Broadhurst, Kolo Dziba, Xander Elkington (captain), Seth Groener, Jonathan Holmes, Cody Jacobs, Matthew Kingston, Anga Madaka, Ethan Mothoo, Ameer Muller, Inam Mwellie, Caden Skinnette, Luke Tait and Degan Telfer.

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