Psyched-up Stormers will want to rip All Blacks’ heads off, says Hansen

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There was an injury setback for the New Zealanders when hooker George Bell (with ball) hurt his calf during a training session in Cape Town

A psyched-up Stormers side will have the mindset of wanting to rip off the All Blacks’ heads in order to soften them up ahead of four Tests against the Springboks, former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen says.

The tourists are determined to get their tour up and running with a win over a Stormers side who will be looking to prove a point against their international rivals at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday (kickoff 7pm).

“One thing about the midweek games that you don’t fully understand until you’ve been involved, is their job is to beat the hell out of the All Blacks,” Hansen said on the Rugby Unity podcast.

“They (the Stormers) may not be Test players yet but they want to be, so they’re going out to prove.

“Hey, I’m good enough to be in your team, Rassie Erasmus.

“It makes it difficult because you don’t really know them that well.

“But they’ve got a mindset they want to rip your head off and if you don’t turn up with the right attitude and right mindset yourself, it becomes a difficult afternoon.”

Hansen said the All Blacks had chosen a strong team for the tour, although there were few selection surprises.

“I don’t think anyone was unfairly missed out,” he said.

“Everyone else has earned the right to be there. I don’t think there are too many people who have missed out. I think it’s a pretty soundly selected side.”

Hansen said openside flank Du’Plessis Kirifi had been unlucky not to make the cut.

“Selecting a team sometimes involves more than just picking out-and-out specialists,” he said.

“I’ve got no doubt if they lost a specialist seven (openside) they would pick up the phone and bring him (Kirifi).”

Adding spice to Friday’s clash is speculation that exciting 20-year-old Junior Bok star Yaqeen Ahmed could start at flyhalf for the Cape side, with 22-year-old scrumhalf Imad Khan also in the frame to face the New Zealanders.

There was an injury setback for the New Zealanders when hooker George Bell hurt his calf during a training session in Cape Town and is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Bradley Slater will replace and Bell and could feature in the clash against the Stormers.

“We are all gutted for George, to be ruled out of the tour so early,” All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie said.

“He’s had a frustrating past few months with injury so it’s a real blow for him to have injured his calf again.

“We look forward to seeing him return via the NPC (National Provincial Championship) and put himself in a position to push for All Blacks selection later in the year.”

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour fixtures:

Friday: All Blacks vs Stormers, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

August 11: All Blacks vs Sharks, Kings Park, Durban

August 15: All Blacks vs Bulls, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

August 22: All Blacks vs Springboks, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

August 25: All Blacks vs Lions, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

August 29: All Blacks vs Springboks, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

September 5: All Blacks vs Springboks, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

September 12: All Blacks vs Springboks, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

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