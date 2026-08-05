Queen’s finish with flourish to overpower Selborne

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Queen's hooker Nande Thiwani is challenged by Selborne's Travis Enslin, left, and Reece Rasmussen as he goes on a charge in their schools rugby match in Komani at the weekend. In support, left, is Mile Njokweni.

Queen’s College produced a devastating late scoring burst to overpower Selborne College 55-15 in their Border schools rugby derby at the Rec Ground in Komani on Saturday.

Locked in a fierce arm-wrestle for much of the afternoon, the hosts finally broke the contest open by running in four tries during the closing minutes to avenge the 19-17 defeat they suffered to their KuGompo City rivals earlier this season.

The victory also reinforced Queen’s formidable record on their home ground, affectionately known as the “House of Pain”.

Selborne were left to rue a costly first half in which too many mistakes allowed Queen’s to capitalise ruthlessly.

The home side crossed for four unanswered tries in the opening 24 minutes to establish a commanding 24-0 lead.

To their credit, the visitors refused to capitulate.

Livewire scrumhalf Connor Fowles sparked the comeback with a sharp break to score five minutes before halftime, giving Selborne a glimmer of hope at 24-5.

That hope grew early in the second half when industrious flank Travis Enslin crossed twice to reduce the deficit to 24-15 and breathe fresh life into the contest.

However, a pivotal moment soon swung the momentum back to Queen’s.

A kick ahead was allowed to bounce by the Selborne defence and, on the hard surface, the ball took an awkward hop into the hands of the chasing attackers, who gladly accepted the gift for the home side’s fifth try.

Leading 31-15 with 12 minutes remaining, Queen’s still had work to do before Bongo Nyakaza extended the advantage with a penalty.

From there, the hosts shifted into another gear.

A sweeping counterattack from deep inside their own half sent the dangerous Ncutu Kepe over for a superb try before powerful lock Carlo Davids capped the afternoon in spectacular fashion with a surging 45m run to score Queen’s eighth and final try.

In KuGompo City, Hudson Park celebrated their reunion weekend with a hard-earned 38-17 victory over a determined Stirling outfit.

Stirling made the perfect start by scoring from a lineout 5m from the tryline, briefly silencing the home supporters.

Hudson responded impressively, though, with powerful attacking play inside the Stirling 22.

Likho Gidi and Phindekuhle Madlalana both crossed for tries, while the accurate boot of wing Cwenga Bityo helped the hosts establish a 17-5 halftime lead.

The contest remained in the balance for much of the second half as Stirling added two more tries to stay within striking distance.

But Hudson Park always looked dangerous with ball in hand.

Their ability to exploit gaps in the defensive line, combined with strong support play, yielded three more tries, while Bityo’s reliable goal-kicking ensured the reunion celebrations ended on a winning note.

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