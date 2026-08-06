Gardens resume EP club rugby title defence against Star of Hope

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Gardens hooker Pedro Barends passes the ball during his team's EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash against Harlequins at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium

Champions Gardens will be itching to return to action after their opening match in the second round of the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition against Park was unexpectedly postponed last week.

The Kariega side, who will represent EP at the national Gold Cup competition in September, are up against a wounded Star of Hope side who crashed to a 30-10 defeat against Joubertina last week.

Gardens officials were unhappy after their match against Park was called off by EP rugby bosses because several Park players were named to represent their club in the Andre Rademan U21 cup final against the NMU Madibaz on the same day.

The champions will have to put that frustration behind them as they hunt for vital log points to stay in the running for a top three finish ahead of the playoffs.

Playing at home at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium (Die Hok) in Kariega will give Gardens an edge over their nearby rivals Star of Hope, who will be travelling from KwaNobuhle for the clash.

A fierce battle for supremacy will develop over the next few weeks after clubs were split into two groups of six for the second half of the season.

In a new format, teams ending in odd-numbered positions on the log at the halfway stage were sorted into one group and sides finishing in even-numbered positions were placed in another group.

In the Top 12 Division (odd numbers), Star of Hope, Joubertina, Brumbies, Kruisfontein United, Gardens and Park will play one another, and in the second group (even numbers), Jeffreys Bay, Progress, NMU Madibaz, Hankey Villagers, Trying Stars and Harlequins will face off.

Officials will compile joint logs for the two groups, and after five matches within each group the best performing clubs will qualify for the quarterfinals, which are set to take place on September 5.

Kruisfontein United, who slumped to a surprise 18-13 defeat against Brumbies in Makhanda last week, will be looking to bounce back with a win over Park at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp.

When the teams met in the first round at Londt Park in Gqeberha, Kruisfontein escaped with a narrow 22-19 win over a well-drilled Park outfit who will be out for revenge in Humansdorp.

If Park can string together a good run of results, they will be among the frontrunners for the honours when the season reaches a climax in September.

Progress, who pipped Jeffreys Bay 15-12 last week, are facing a tough clash against a confident NMU Madibaz outfit at the campus.

The students showed what they are capable of when they stormed to a 55-12 win over Hankey Villagers last week.

Harlequins, who are ranked as one of the favourites to go all the way and lift the coveted Grand Challenge title, travel to Hankey to face Villagers on Saturday.

Saturday’s fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs):

Top 12 (odd numbers): Gardens v Star of Hope, Kruisfontein United v Park, Joubertina v Brumbies. Top 12 (even numbers): Hankey Villagers v Harlequins, Madibaz v Progress, Jeffreys Bay v Trying Stars.

Middle 12 (odd numbers): Despatch Oostelikes v Kwaru, Spring Rose v African Bombers, Kirkwood v Born Fighters. Middle 12 (even numbers): Missionvale v United Barbarians, Evergreens v Central, Suburban v Motherwell.

Bottom 12 (odd numbers): Middelburg Eagles v Adelaide Rangers, Helenvale v Klipfontein United, Police-Crusaders v Kareedouw Tigers. Bottom 12 (even numbers): St Marks v Middelburg Excelsior, Despatch v Windvogel, Orlando Eagles v Lilywhite.

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