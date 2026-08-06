Road races march on to celebrate Women’s Day

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After a few weeks of athletic activity which assisted athletes in picking up steam through events of contrasting natures, distances and styles of running, this weekend ushers in the Overtakers SC Women’s Day Race.

What started as a women-only event has in recent times become a race for all. It still celebrates Women’s Day for the province’s and the nation’s women, all of them remarkable in their own right.

The recent ELAC 10km race was a success, with increased participation and it was followed by a weekend of two extremes with the Buffalo Road Runners Club’s Washie 100 Miler and the Border Cross Country Championships in Berlin, offering meaningful variety last week.

The Women’s Day event has traditionally offered a race over the half marathon and 10km distances in the past four years, and it too has grown in numbers, while also fluctuating in performance.

The race starts and finishes at the Beacon Bay Country Club on the banks of the Nahoon River, which is crossed on numerous occasions in the half marathon.

The fastest times recorded for the half marathon have been Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners, who ran an impressive 68:32 in 2025, which is one minute, forty-five seconds faster than Yanga Malusi of Real Gijimas, before his move to Cape Town. He had recorded 70:17 in 2024.

The women’s best time to-date, has been registered by Zinhle Shabalala of Hollywood Bets, Durban. She ran an impressive 85:04 in the same year as Malusi’s best, with Caryn Lategan of Easy Equities Born2Run the first local to finish and win the veteran 40+ race as well.

In the 10km, Andrea Ranger of Easy Equities Born2Run set a new record of 40:11, beating that of her club mate Cindy Nel’s 2024 time by just 13 seconds.

The men’s record was set last year when Sinethemba Jilingisi of Haven Hills posted a 32:19, eclipsing the 32:45 of Xolisile Sinkintana of Nedbank.

The times confirm that there are a few hills to negotiate, but the course is run through picturesque, and following all the rain, beautifully green suburbia. It will likely be enjoyed by all who run.

As runners start contemplating the marathons which lie ahead, the opportunity to run a 21,2km road race is ideal to gauge current fitness.

While Friday’s weather, throughout Buffalo City, is predicted to be cold and at a maximum of 19°C, Saturday should warm up to 23°, before crashing down to a mere 17° on Sunday as winter continues.

The first marathon on the calendar is the Tony Viljoen Marathon, along with a 21,1km option just four weeks after the Overtakers organised race.

The Border Masters organised event will be the first in Border to have a two-batch start for a marathon, albeit that only 10 minutes separates the two.

The marathon will also be an opportunity to run a qualifying time for either the Comrades Marathon, the Two Oceans 56km, or both. 2027 should be a big year for many runners who will look to venture out of the Eastern Cape to chase medals in the two largest ultra marathons in Southern Africa.

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