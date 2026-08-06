St George’s to host SA versus India Test match

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Dafabet St George’s will stage the one-off Test between the Proteas Women and their Indian counterparts as part of an inbound tour from December 9 to 30.

It will be only the second women’s Test to be played in Gqeberha, with the first held in December 1960 against England, a drawn encounter.

The December 9-12 Test will kick off India’s multi-format tour, before the teams contest the three-match ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) One-Day International (ODI) series between December 16-22 in Paarl, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

The tour will conclude with a three-match T20 International (T20I) series, kicking off with a Boxing Day clash (December 26) at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, before the remaining two fixtures play out at the NWC Oval in Potchefstroom on December 29 and 30.

The T20I series will form part of the teams’ preparation for the maiden ICC Women’s Champions Trophy held in Sri Lanka in February 2027.

The fixtures are:

Test

December 9-12, Gqeberha

ODI Series

1st: Wednesday, December 16, Paarl

2nd: December 19, Cape Town

3rd: December 22, Bloemfontein

T20I Series

1st: December 26, Benoni

2nd: December 29, Potchefstroom

3rd: December 30, Potchefstroom

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