‘I know the magnitude’: Petersen aware of responsibility of captaining Chiefs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen fully understands the magnitude of the responsibility of captaining Amakhosi as they look to bring back the glory days.

Amakhosi started the season with a 3-1 league win over rookies Kruger United last weekend and they continue their campaign with a MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the visit by Arrows, Petersen said he is grateful to be given the mammoth responsibility of leading the Amakhosi revival.

“It is an honour and privilege to be given the armband and lead a club with such a rich history,” he said, adding the responsibility won’t change who he is.

“All the captains that have come before are greats and legends of the game. What is important for me is not to try and change who I am.

“I have always believed that when people put you in leadership positions, it’s not for you to change but you must remain true to yourself because they have seen something in you.

Brandon Petersen on the responsibility of captaining Kaizer Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/ohOpeNx0fW — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 7, 2026

“What is important is the team and what I can offer towards the success of the team. It is important to lead by example and that is the main thing for me. I know the magnitude of being the captain for Chiefs.”

Amakhosi have bolstered the squad with Thabo Moloisane, Renaldo Leaner, Adolf Mtasingwa, Langelihle Phili, Faiz Abrahams and Khanyisa Mayo, who has completed a permanent transfer. They also have Fernando da Cruz as the coach.

Petersen said they are all good additions to a squad that also has to consider the Confederation Cup.

“We have signed phenomenal players. It is an excellent opportunity for them to be part of a great institution like Kaizer Chiefs.

“There has been a lot of hype around Phili. He did well at Stellenbosch and gave us headaches whenever we played against them. He is going to add a lot of value for us.

“He is good when it comes to one-on-one, agility and strength. His football knowledge is good and it is important for us to nurture that and make sure he brings the best week in and week out.”

TimesLIVE