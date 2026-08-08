Banyana one match away from World Cup qualification as they face Wafcon hosts Morocco

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Banyana Banyana are ready to take on their Moroccan counterparts in the Wafcon quarterfinals in Rabat on Saturday.

Banyana Banyana are just one match away from securing their spot at the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The SA senior women’s national team face hosts Morocco in the quarterfinals of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), in which the winner books their South American ticket.

The nations meet at the Moulay el Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Saturday (10pm SA time).

Morocco come into this match on the back of two wins and a draw and have not conceded a single goal, while Banyana Banyana were pushed all the way in Group B, emerging with a win, a draw and a loss.

“We came out of a tough situation in our group. We know how big this game is because we are playing the hosts with fans in the stadium, but we can only control what we can control,” said Banyana Banyana head coach Dr Desiree Ellis.

“I don’t think anyone needs any motivation as the winner goes directly to the World Cup, and it is a big moment for both teams.

“We have to be brave; of course, there will be moments that will be tough, and I think the way we faced our group really showed a lot of resilience and a lot of courage. Keeping a clean sheet in our last match has given us some momentum going into this game.”

The last eight fixture is a repeat of the 2022 Wafcon final in Rabat, won by Ellis’ charges.

Most recently, the two countries met in a friendly in November last year, also won by Banyana Banyana.

“This is a once-off game, one that says who wants it more. Past results don’t matter in this match.

“It’s the final before the final, and yes, we all have one more route to try out for the World Cup if we don’t win, but you don’t want that, so you have to give your all for this automatic spot.

“We know the dangers they present. We also have to play, because no one is going to give it to you. You have to earn it,” Ellis added.

SA defender Karabo Dhlamini says they know what they are up against and will be ready for the clash.

“We all are aware that it’s not going to be an easy game and we are glad we got Morocco because these are the games that we like to play; they show how much teams want to qualify, and I think it’s going to be one of the greatest games,” Dhlamini said.

“We have young players in the team who want to go to the World Cup, and I think we would like to help them achieve that dream.”

In the remaining three quarterfinals, Cameroon take on Nigeria, Ivory Coast face Algeria, while Mali will go toe-to-toe with Ghana.

The semi-finalists will automatically qualify for Brazil 2027, with the losing quartet going into the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Safa.net

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