Sport

Pitso Mosimane named new Bafana Bafana coach

Al-Ahli Saudi FC coach Pitso Mosimane.
New Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane. (X.COM/Al-Ahli Saudi Club)

The South African Football Association’s (Safa) National Executive Committee has approved the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach.

SAFA held an NEC Extraordinary Meeting at Safa House on Saturday, and the members backed Mosimane to return to the South African senior men’s national and replace Hugo Broos, who stepped down recently.

“The NEC has approved the appointment of coach Pitso to Bafana Bafana, but we still need to tie up some loose ends. We will make a formal announcement of the coach next week,” Safa president Danny Jordaan said.

Bafana Bafana are riding the crest of a wave after returning from the 2026 Fifa World Cup a few weeks ago.

The team also qualified for the Fifa World Cup for the first time in 24 years and made history at the 2026 global showpiece when the country qualified for the second round of the tournament for the first time after beating South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey, Mexico, courtesy of a lone strike from Thapelo Maseko.

Safa.net

The Herald

FIFA World Cup 2026

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